ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Missouri joins 9 states in push to create jobs for people with disabilities

Missouri has been selected to participate in a national initiative aimed at increasing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The U.S. Department of Labor tapped Missouri, along with nine other states and Washington, D.C., to take part in the National Expansion Employment Opportunities Network (NEON) initiative with the goal of increasing competitive integrated employment (CIE) for those with disabilities.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri cannabis facilities cleared to cultivate, manufacture and dispense products to adult consumers

With program rules in effect, the Division of Cannabis Regulation within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reviewed requests and now approved 335 of the state’s licensed medical marijuana facilities to convert their license to a comprehensive license (adult-use and medical). Approved facilities include 207 dispensaries, 72 manufacturers, and 56 cultivation facilities. Facility statuses can be found here.
MISSOURI STATE
missourinetwork.tv

Missouri Beginning February, 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications for personal consumer cultivation of Cannabis.

Consumer Personal Cultivation. Individuals at least twenty-one years of age may obtain a consumer personal cultivation card from the department to cultivate up to six (6) flowering marijuana plants, six (6) nonflowering plants under 14 inches tall or more, and six (6) non flowering plants under 14 inches tall in a single enclosed locked facility. All consumer personal cultivation must take place at a private residence.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?

With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians.  But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Public Defender’s Office seeking budget increase

Missouri’s public defender system is woefully understaffed, according to Mary Fox, Director of the State Public Defender Office. She told a House budget subcommittee last week that some Missouri counties don’t have ANY public defenders:. “Currently in our Kennett, Missouri office, which is down in the Bootheel, we...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Residents in the New Madrid Seismic Zone remain largely uninsured for earthquake

February is Earthquake Awareness Month, and the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance continues to encourage Missourians to consider earthquake insurance as a part of their disaster planning and financial recovery plans. Each year, DCI produces an Earthquake Insurance Market Report to track earthquake insurance coverage in at-risk areas of...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume

The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause.  The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […] The post 200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Nine from Texas arrested for illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills

Nine Texas individuals were arrested in Houston on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the unlawful distribution of 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown, are charged...
HOUSTON, TX
kjfmradio.com

Missouri’s “Buckle Up Phone Down” campaign selected for national effort

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation on a new, comprehensive approach to reversing the rise in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the nation’s highways, roads and streets. This National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) partnership comes after two consecutive years of more than 1,000 roadway fatalities in Missouri, a mark that hadn’t previously been met since 2006.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri is joining 11 other states to reduce 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico

An effort is underway in 12 states along the Mississippi river, including Missouri, to try to reduce a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding, according to a statement by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd, has bill she sponsored on foreign ownership of farmland proceeding to “Rules Committee”

Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton reports a bill she sponsored involving foreign ownership of Missouri farmland was voted out of committee this week. The Missouri House of Representatives also passed a measure involving initiative petition reform. She says the bill she sponsored was combined with four other...
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri's Survivors

Discover nature this week with Missouri's Survivors. Look outside because the game of life is going on right now in your backyard. Animals are trying to beat the "Survivor" odds to outwit and outlast the hardships of winter (and to also outplay their opponents). Although some of them might escape the cold by migrating to warmer climates or hibernating in snug burrows, others must gamble at finding food and shelter. By winter's end, the populations of most animals are at their lowest.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

MO House Passes Resolution to Make It Harder to Change State Constitution

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy