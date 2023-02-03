ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
myhorrynews.com

It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive

It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
ANDREWS, SC
WMBF

Conway Planning Commission prepares for city’s rapid growth

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is vastly changing, not just in population, but by attracting new types of businesses like hotels. Brian O’Neil has served on the Conway Planning Commission for six years and is in his first year as chairman. He said much has changed...
CONWAY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Dr. Nicholas Wallace Named McLeod Health Dillon Chief Of Staff

A special team of McLeod Health physicians, who in addition to providing remarkable medical care for their own patients, find the time to serve in leadership positions that further enhance the quality of care for McLeod patients. These officers offer valuable knowledge and insight to many areas of McLeod Health...
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
CONWAY, SC

