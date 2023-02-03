Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive
It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
live5news.com
Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
WMBF
Conway Planning Commission prepares for city’s rapid growth
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is vastly changing, not just in population, but by attracting new types of businesses like hotels. Brian O’Neil has served on the Conway Planning Commission for six years and is in his first year as chairman. He said much has changed...
tourcounsel.com
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
live5news.com
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
myhorrynews.com
Where will they go? Arrests of homeless in Myrtle Beach rise as housing options decrease
It was only 10 a.m., but Dawn Settle was struggling to stay awake. Unable to evade police the night before, she had wandered around downtown in the dark until the sun rose on Plyler Park and she could relax without the threat of arrest. She spread her blanket in a...
dillonheraldonline.com
Dr. Nicholas Wallace Named McLeod Health Dillon Chief Of Staff
A special team of McLeod Health physicians, who in addition to providing remarkable medical care for their own patients, find the time to serve in leadership positions that further enhance the quality of care for McLeod patients. These officers offer valuable knowledge and insight to many areas of McLeod Health...
WMBF
‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can start calling Loris the Hollywood of the Grand Strand because a film company is building a movie studio in the heart of the city. The company, Dalton Pictures, is currently building 20,000 sq. ft. of studio sound stages right in downtown Loris. Four different...
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
Witness to Chinese balloon being shot down says it was a ‘thunderous explosion’
Ellen Apicella, a South Carolina resident who used to call Yonkers and Mahopac home, witnessed the balloon fly overhead in Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Possible debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down was spotted Sunday at a North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp. WMBF News viewer Brady Deal sent in footage from the Johnny Causey Landing, showing what appears to be the downed balloon on a boat close to shore along with military personnel.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon could pass over Pee Dee, Myrtle Beach areas Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana could pass over the Pee Dee and Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. The balloon was first spotted in Montana, then over Missouri. The balloon was spotted over Asheville, North Carolina on Saturday morning. This balloon is roughly 60,000 feet […]
foxwilmington.com
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A mysterious object believed to be a balloon from China was seen in the WMBF News viewing area on Saturday. WMBF News viewers sent photos of the balloon spotted across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including areas of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and into Florence County.
wpde.com
Traffic concerns continue as planning commission approves additional homes in Burgess area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A request to add a second phase to a subdivision along McDowell Shortcut Road motivated several concerned neighbors to share their thoughts at Horry County Planning Commission this week. Neighbors predominantly said the area along McDowell Shortcut and Tournament Boulevard is too built out...
1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
wpde.com
1 displaced after house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
Comments / 0