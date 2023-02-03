ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy Lewis Black show pushed back to November

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Lewis Black’s “Off the Rails” tour is still coming to Troy, but event organizers said it will have to wait a few months. In a statement announcing the delay, a spokesperson for Troy Savings Bank Music Hall said, “Due to circumstances beyond our control Lewis Black’s March 2nd show at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has been rescheduled for November 16th, 2023.”

Known as the King of Rant, Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger-pointing to expose the absurdities of life. He aims to make people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.

All tickets for the March 2 show will be honored for the new date, organizers said, so patrons should hold onto their tickets. For any ticket inquiries, call the venue box office at (518) 273-0038 .

