Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract saga draws honest take from Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens have a big Lamar Jackson problem on their hands. After failing to reach an extension with him last year, the team is now facing the very real possibility of losing their star quarterback. With the offseason almost starting, Baltimore now has to consider what constitutes a fair offer in their eyes. One of Lamar Jackson’s teammates, Roquan Smith, shared his thoughts on the star’s contract extension.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completely done with Pittsburgh

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this offseason. A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his career didn't go according to anyone's plan. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph thought he may finally get an opportunity to win the starting job.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Could Land Biggest Steal as Backup QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Mitch Trubisky as their backup quarterback as of now, but with NFL free agency and the draft ahead of them, it's hard to imagine them not finding a better option than a $10 million backup QB. If the Steelers decided to move on from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Tee Higgins being recruited to rival AFC club by former college teammate

One AFC rival has his fork and knife at the ready if Tee Higgins ever becomes available. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic sparked rumors this week by writing in a column that the Cincinnati Bengals could potentially consider trading the wide receiver. Although Higgins still has one year left on his rookie contract, Dehner wrote that the Bengals might think about dealing him if the numbers on a potential extension are “outrageous.”
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon

In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Former Packers LB Sam Barrington Says Aaron Rodgers “Will Be Raider In 2023”

The rumor mill has been hot with the NFL Pro Bowl in town as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to remain in the headlines. With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers away playing golf in Pebble Beach, No. 12 can’t escape the hearsay. We also had Josh Jacobs’ comment that he’d be all in for the Raiders going after Rodgers. However, a source close to the situation has made it known that Rodgers will be wearing the Silver and Black next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Made Horrific Mistake After Loving Brock Purdy During 2022 Pre-Draft Meetings

It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey was asked the same question every time he tried recruiting players at Pro Bowl

It was reported last week that the Ravens would be franchise-tagging former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it could come under the Exclusive Franchise Tag. If that ends up being the case, Baltimore would "set the price" for an eventual potential trade of Jackson, though NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that he doesn't think the Ravens will end up trading the speedster.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Insider offers updated contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones

There's more information about the type of contract New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could land this offseason. "The appropriate figure is believed to be somewhere between $35 and $37 million, two executives familiar with the quarterback market told SNY," SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes reported on Monday. "Another, whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback and would 'explore' Jones if he were available, said he’d have a 'hard time' justifying a $40 million figure for him. In the $30 millions? 'Sure,' the exec said, 'but not above.'"
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Lions Hire New Running Backs Coach

The Detroit Lions have found their replacement for former running backs coach Duce Staley. According to NFL Network, Scottie Montgomery, who recently served in the same position with the Indianapolis Colts, will be joining the coaching staff of Dan Campbell . Montgomery, 44, will also serve as an assistant coach...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, D.J. Chark, Vikings

Sources at the Senior Bowl this week suggested an intriguing possibility to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com that the Bears could trade back twice at the top of the draft, possibly with the Texans at No. 2 overall and either the Colts at No.4 or the Seahawks at No. 5. “There...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Steelers Absolutely Revealing 2023 NFL Draft Plans After Senior Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers had front-row seats to the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and practices over the last week with the team's defensive backs coach, Grady Brown coaching the national team defense and head coach, Mike Tomlin also getting involved on the field. The team is looking to address some key needs over the off-season and team insiders said the Steelers weren't shy in hiding their focus:
PITTSBURGH, PA

