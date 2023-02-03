Read full article on original website
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q4 Earnings Beat on Lower Expenses
AMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 economic earnings of $7.28 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03. The bottom line grew 19.3% from the prior-year number. Our estimate for economic earnings per share was $6.45. Results were aided by lower expenses, partly offset by a decline in...
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 6th
CCS - Free Report) is a home building and construction company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 28.0% downward over the last 60 days. 3M (. MMM - Free Report) is a diversified technology firm with manufacturing operations across the globe and serves...
New Analyst Coverage Puts Spotlight on These 3 Stocks
AIT - Free Report) , Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (. NEWT - Free Report) are some stocks that have seen new analyst coverage lately and are therefore expected to attract investors' attention. Coverage initiation of a stock by analyst(s) usually portrays higher investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume that...
5 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Multiline Insurance Industry
MET - Free Report) , American International Group Inc. (. HIG - Free Report) and Old Republic International (. ORI - Free Report) . Accelerated digitalization will help in the smooth functioning of the industry. The solid capital level of the multiline insurers will fuel merger and acquisition (M&A) activities....
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Is a Surprise Coming for Ares Capital (ARCC) This Earnings Season?
ARCC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Ares Capital is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ARCC in this report.
Should You Buy Aramak (ARMK) Ahead of Earnings?
ARMK - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Aramak is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ARMK in this report.
How Will Bank ETFs Perform in Light of Q4 Earnings?
Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers this week. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with...
5 Promising Price-to-Book Value Stocks to Buy in February
It’s not an easy job to find value stocks. Being aware of a company's key financial numbers like earnings per share and sales growth can help investors identify stocks that are trading for less than what they're worth. However, a proper analysis of the fundamentals with the help of a number of metrics is necessary to determine whether a stock is a good bargain or not.
Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
PANL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
Lear (LEA) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, '23 View Upbeat
LEA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.81 per share, surging from $1.22 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 per share. Higher-than-expected earnings across both business segments led to the outperformance. In the reported quarter, revenues increased...
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street delivered a mixed performance last week with the S&P 500 (up 1.6%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 3.31%) and the Russell 2000 (up 3.88%) returning positively and the Dow Jones (down 0.15%) losing a little. As expected, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25...
Axcelis (ACLS) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
ACLS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $251.3 million, which suggests growth of 22.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.46 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 39.1%.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 6th
ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days. e.l.f. Beauty Price and...
Is MainStreet Bank (MNSB) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Agora (API) This Year?
API - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Can Top-Line Growth Aid Clearfield's (CLFD) Q1 Earnings?
CLFD - Free Report) is scheduled to release fiscal-first quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 2, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company beat adjusted earnings by 42 cents. The specialist in fiber management for communication service providers is expected to report high year-over-year revenues. The upside is likely to be driven by innovation in fiber broadband deployment and customer-centric approach to reducing the complexity of deployment operations by limiting time and resources.
Park-Ohio (PKOH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PKOH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.18%. A...
