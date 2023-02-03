A WIND ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES BEGINNING AT 10 A.M.: LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, LENAWEE, WAYNE, MONROE, AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES. TODAY: Widespread heavy rain in the morning. We'll get a break from rain around the middle of the day before more showers return in the evening. Strong winds from the east turn southwest in the afternoon. Gusts over 45 mph are possible in the mid morning through evening. High of 56° which will tie the all time record high. Rain totals 0.5" to 1" for Wednesday night through Thursday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO