Globally, the market for anticoagulant was priced at US$ 30,773.2 million in the year 2021 and is estimated to the extent of US$ 57,337.5 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2028. The market of anticoagulant is witnessing robust development owing to the developing incidence of prolonged disease in need for anticoagulants worldwide. Furthermore, increase in emphasis on the growth of new anticoagulants and increasing elderly (geriatric) population worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like aide effects related with anticoagulants and strict government rules are anticipated to hinder the market growth of anticoagulants across the world.

16 HOURS AGO