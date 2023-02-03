ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL-TV

Gov. Dewine proposes record budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine delivered the budget for his second term in office, during his state of the state address this week. It is said to be one of the largest budgets in the state's history. Governor DeWine said he is looking to the future, one that's...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The defense attorneys for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder have seemingly developed […] The post True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget preview drew cheers, but with House GOP split, the donnybrook is about to begin: Thomas Suddes

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s annual state of the state speech, and budget preview, drew cheers and standing ovations Tuesday at the Statehouse. Good thing: He’ll need that memory to keep him going during the next five months, as the Ohio House of Representatives and state Senate chop and channel DeWine’s proposed $86.9 billion budget, amid House Republican bickering.
OHIO STATE
Edy Zoo

Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine orders evacuation notice for Ohio derailment site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an urgent evacuation notice for anyone within a mile of a train derailment in the eastern part of the state. The train derailment in East Palestine, Columbiana County, happened Friday when a Norfolk and Southern train derailed and caught fire in the village, located on […]
OHIO STATE
b969fm.com

Ohios’ Safe Routes to Schools Program accepting applications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has an opportunity for Ohio school districts or their partners to apply for funding to develop and implement projects that enable and encourage children to safely walk or bike to school. ODOT’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program is...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy