Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors
The callers are not actually affiliated with the state or federal government, but scammers are on the hunt to get your personal information.
wktn.com
Consumer Alert: New Medicare Card Telephone Scammers Posing as Government Employees to Steal Personal Information
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is urging Ohioans on Medicare to be alert for telephone scammers posing as representatives of the government to steal their personal information. Called the “New Medicare Card” scam, the scammers are posing as employees of the Social Security Administration,...
WTOL-TV
Gov. Dewine proposes record budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine delivered the budget for his second term in office, during his state of the state address this week. It is said to be one of the largest budgets in the state's history. Governor DeWine said he is looking to the future, one that's...
Ohio AG Dave Yost Warns CVS, Walgreens Against Selling Abortion Pills
A 2021 state law bans abortion drugs from being administered “unless the physician is physically present where and when the initial dose of the drug is consumed.”
WOUB
Health officials relieved no “triple-demic”, but note COVID, flu and RSV aren’t over in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — There’s good news and bad news about three respiratory viruses that looked like they might cause a “triple-demic” this winter. Health officials were worried about COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the winter months. But Ohio Department of...
Ohio cities cost more for a wedding than a down payment
Becoming a homeowner and getting married are two of the biggest - and most expensive - milestones you may have. Where you live could impact which is more expensive.
More Details About Dollar General Overcharging Customers in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Cleveland and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The defense attorneys for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder have seemingly developed […] The post True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost among GOP officials to warn CVS, Walgreens against sending abortion pills in mail
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost signed a letter sent to CVS and Walgreens arguing that the companies’ plans to send abortion pills through the mail is illegal under state and federal law. Yost joined 19 other Republican attorneys general in sending the letters, written after...
13abc.com
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget preview drew cheers, but with House GOP split, the donnybrook is about to begin: Thomas Suddes
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s annual state of the state speech, and budget preview, drew cheers and standing ovations Tuesday at the Statehouse. Good thing: He’ll need that memory to keep him going during the next five months, as the Ohio House of Representatives and state Senate chop and channel DeWine’s proposed $86.9 billion budget, amid House Republican bickering.
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
20 attorneys general, including Ohio's Dave Yost, warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
ST. LOUIS — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states, including Ohio, warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was...
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
DeWine orders evacuation notice for Ohio derailment site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an urgent evacuation notice for anyone within a mile of a train derailment in the eastern part of the state. The train derailment in East Palestine, Columbiana County, happened Friday when a Norfolk and Southern train derailed and caught fire in the village, located on […]
Controlled release of chemicals from train derailment underway
Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging residents of East Palestine who live within one mile of the train derailment to evacuate the area.
b969fm.com
Ohios’ Safe Routes to Schools Program accepting applications
COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has an opportunity for Ohio school districts or their partners to apply for funding to develop and implement projects that enable and encourage children to safely walk or bike to school. ODOT’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program is...
‘Tripledemic’ not as bad as feared, Ohio Department of Health says
"This is all encouraging news," Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Head of the Ohio Department of Health, said. "However, we need to recognize that none of these respiratory viruses have magically disappeared. Influenza and COVID-19 in particular are still infecting a lot of Ohioans."
Ohio budget proposes $2.5B to prepare ‘shovel ready’ sites for new businesses
This investment would put $2.5 billion into preparing sites all across Ohio to have ‘shovel-ready’ locations, allowing business to just simply come to Ohio, with the hope to attract some bigger names.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
