Video gambling up statewide, mostly flat in area in 2022

Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

CHAMPAIGN — Video-gambling terminals in Illinois continued to rake in the dough in 2022, though in our area, revenues were flat or fell slightly.

According to new figures from the Illinois Gaming Board, net terminal income — the amount of money put in minus the amount paid out — amounted to $2.71 billion in 2022, a 9.5 percent increase over 2021’s $2.47 billion.

At the same time, the number of terminals grew by about 7.6 percent, from 41,826 at the end of 2021 to a hair over 45,000 a year later.

Net terminal income is taxed at 34 percent — with 29 percent going to the state and 5 percent to municipal governments.

For most communities in East Central Illinois, video-gambling revenue actually stabilized or slightly fell last year. A few notable exceptions: Danville, Tuscola and Mahomet.

Mahomet banned video-gambling terminals when the law allowing them was passed in 2009, eventually lifting the ban in 2015. Its 23 terminals at five establishments are fewer than other municipalities its size, but the tax revenue they generate is being used via the city’s general fund, which supports budgets for police, roads, community development, engineering and administration.

“When we legalized video gaming, we had not projected a significant amount of income, so we never designated the revenue to any specific use,” Village Administrator Patrick Brown said.

In all, Mahomet’s terminals generated about $1.4 million in income in 2022, with a resulting $69,948.53 going back to the village.

Tuscola takes a similar approach with its video-gambling tax revenue, infusing it into the general fund with no “real specific earmark,” City Administrator Drew Hoel said.

“It has helped offset some of our decline in sales-tax revenue,” he said.

Danville ended the year with 13 more terminals (172) than it started with.

Champaign was one of 12 municipalities statewide to receive more than $1 million in tax revenue from video-gambling terminals.

Second-highest statewide in both tax revenue and amount wagered: Decatur (pop. 69,000). In January, the city council voted to approve a six-month moratorium on video-gambling licenses.

Here’s a look at how much tax income 10 municipalities in East Central Illinois got from their video-gambling terminals last year.

Video-gambling wins, losses and tax revenue in East Central Illinois, 2021-22

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3

CHAMPAIGN 2021 2022

Wagered $292,745,301.16 $287,859,746.73

Won $268,399,245.30 $264,011,516.92

Net terminal income $24,346,996.35 $23,848,536.18

Municipality tax $1,217,350.54 $1,192,427.74

Establishments 54 56

Terminal count 285 303

URBANA 2021 2022

Wagered $122,422,615.06 $118,404,104.65

Won $112,144,093.99 $108,199,797.71

Net terminal income $10,278,667.37 $10,204,349.71

Municipality tax $513,933.85 $510,217.65

Establishments 21 20

Terminal count 114 110

DANVILLE 2021 2022

Wagered $127,028,229.76 $131,123,078.66

Won $116,492,825.81 $119,787,618.80

Net terminal income $10,535,575.87 $11,335,489.46

Municipality tax $526,779.13 $566,775.25

Establishments 30 31

Terminal count 159 172

RANTOUL 2021 2022

Wagered $66,333,310.48 $61,213,542.74

Won $60,648,392.58 $55,771,745.24

Net terminal income $5,685,105.19 $5,442,249.96

Municipality tax $284,255.41 $272,112.77

Establishments 15 16

Terminal count 80 87

MAHOMET 2021 2022

Wagered $15,191,278.62 $16,655,924.98

Won $13,973,988.47 $15,256,959.84

Net terminal income $1,217,247.09 $1,398,969.95

Municipality tax $60,862.52 $69,948.53

Establishments 4 5

Terminal count 18 23

SAVOY 2021 2022

Wagered $32,441,821.05 $31,587,418.42

Won $29,975,555.07 $29,147,895.15

Net terminal income $2,466,280.98 $2,439,528.74

Municipality tax $123,314.13 $121,976.52

Establishments 6 6

Terminal count 30 31

MONTICELLO 2021 2022

Wagered $35,428,929.37 $35,014,456.08

Won $32,490,922.04 $32,134,135.26

Net terminal income $2,938,059.82 $2,880,441.58

Municipality tax $146,903.23 $144,022.37

Establishments 10 10

Terminal count 53 55

HOOPESTON 2021 2022

Wagered $29,804,318.85 $31,459,214.98

Won $27,249,574.55 $28,774,676.96

Net terminal income $2,554,785.42 $2,684,590.59

Municipality tax $127,739.33 $134,229.47

Establishments 8 7

Terminal count 44 42

TUSCOLA 2021 2022

Wagered $35,934,425.87 $41,064,812.59

Won $32,932,061.98 $37,650,496.88

Net terminal income $3,002,379.67 $3,414,438.29

Municipality tax $150,119.13 $170,722.20

Establishments 10 11

Terminal count 58 66

PAXTON 2021 2022

Wagered $11,338,209.31 $13,279,392.70

Won $10,345,641.15 $12,067,791.66

Net terminal income $992,589.56 $1,211,620.62

Municipality tax $49,629.57 $60,581.30

Establishments 7 7

Terminal count 40 40