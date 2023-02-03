Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Galaxy S21+: Is the upgrade worth it?
The sweet spot in Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for folks who want bleeding-edge performance with a larger screen and a solid camera system, but don't need all the bells and whistles of the pricier S23 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And while it certainly improves the scratch resistance and drop protection of the 6.1-inch display, the glass is not invulnerable. So, if you are shelling out $800 and upgrading to the Galaxy S23, you'll want to ensure that its beautiful screen remains intact and scratch-free. A quick and relatively-affordable way to do that is by adding a screen protector.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23+: Large or larger?
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the king of large smartphones and makes excellent use of its size, packing in a massive battery, incredible cameras, and an S Pen. The phone remains largely the same as last year, but with a brand-new primary camera and a less curved display than last year's.
Weekend poll: Did you preorder a Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra?
We're just a month into 2023, but the smartphone market is already starting to heat back up. With just a couple of days to go until OnePlus unveils its latest flagship phone for a worldwide launch, Samsung is set to start shipping Galaxy S23 units later this week. Between carrier deals and trade-in offers on the company's own website, there's all sorts of methods to save some cash on any of these three devices. The only question that remains is which phone — if any — you preordered.
How to watch the OnePlus 11 launch event live
The OnePlus 11 got 2023 going as the first major smartphone launch of the year. It was announced in China, packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery. A month later, OnePlus is now ready to bring its flagship smartphone to the rest of the world. The company has scheduled its Cloud 11 event on February 7 in India, where it will announce the OnePlus 11 — and here's how you can watch the global unveiling live.
Which Samsung Galaxy S23+ color should you buy?
With the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Android community can finally get its hands on what is sure to be one of the best Android phones of the year. If you have set your sights on the Galaxy S23+ for its larger screen and increased battery life, then all there is left to do is explore the colorways and pick the one that is going to reflect your own personal style. Samsung is giving you a variety of color options this year, and each has its own distinct feel.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Google Pixel 7: What difference does $400 make?
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is slightly better than the Google Pixel 7, but you'll need to pay an extra $400 to access those upgrades. Still, the display is better, the chipset is a bit more speedy, the battery is bigger, and it comes with more storage, which makes it the preferred phone for heavy users.
Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar
Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
Famed North Korean Android tablet auctioned off to hardcore devs
North Korea has earned its reputation as a hermit kingdom with limited external support coming from a handful of allies. Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has paid dearly for setting up a 3G network in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. But despite global-scale restrictions, the country has managed to make smartphones and tablets for its citizens to use, albeit with incredibly limited functionality. One such device is the Samjiyon tablet, believed to be developed by the Korea Computer Center and first revealed in 2012, right around the time the Google Nexus 7 was making waves. This mostly forgotten tablet has now resurfaced courtesy of a group of developers who purchased it from a previous owner.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases: 10 surefire picks from our case connoisseur
No matter your style, your stability, or your luck, carrying around a naked Samsung Galaxy S23 is asking for trouble. And when you're carrying one of the best Android phones around in your pocket, it deserves all the extra purchase and protection you can give it. From thin and grippy to ruggedly handsome, there's a Galaxy S23 case out there that will speak perfectly to your tastes — and your budget!
Best Samsung Galaxy S23+ cases: The 11 most reliable cases you can buy today
Samsung's Galaxy S23+ has arrived, more practical and more manageable than the S23 Ultra while not being as limited as the "baby" S23. And with that 6.6-inch screen, the S23+ isn't too big, it isn't too small, it's just right — once you get a good case on it. No matter how good a naked phone feels, it's tempting karma and the last few years have shown us that we do not do that anymore. These Galaxy S23+ cases won't turn your phone into a tank, nor will they slip and slide out of your hands; they'll protect your digital lifeline and look darn good doing it. So once you're done preordering your Galaxy S23+, let's grab some cases before it arrives.
Redmagic 8 Pro review: Perfect performance, phenomenal price
Nubia's Redmagic brand has been trundling along for years, releasing budget gaming phones with killer hardware. Last year's Redmagic 7 is a great device if you value performance over all else, but buggy software means it's a challenging recommendation for everyday use. However, Nubia has finally ironed out some (but not all) of the issues, making the Redmagic 8 Pro a much easier device to recommend than its predecessor.
One UI 5.1 will bring co-editing to Samsung Notes on Google Meet calls
In revealing the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also shined a light on one neat One UI 5.1 feature that will let fellow busy Galaxy phone and tablet owners collaborate over Google Meet and Samsung Notes.
Latest Telegram update makes translating entire chats as simple as a tap
Many of the best messaging apps are increasingly conversations to happen across language barriers thanks to advanced tools such as Telegram's translation button. Up until now, though, that feature would only allow you to translate one message at a time, so making sense of an entire foreign-language chat was a bit of a chore. In its most recent v9.4 update, Telegram believes it has solved that problem with a new quick button for translating entire conversations.
Google will hold a Search and Maps AI event next week
Google has shared that it will host an online event on February 8 at 8:30 am ET, called "Live from Paris." In the 45-minute event, the company will talk about how it will use AI to reshape search and how people interact with information, as the company told Android Police. It will be livestreamed on YouTube.
