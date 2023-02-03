Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
The Usos Will Have Trouble Making WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At NXT Vengeance Day
New "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at "NXT" Vengeance Day. Kiana James and Fallon Henley defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to become the new champions. This is the first time that Henley and James have captured gold while in "NXT." James and Henley ended up winning after Henley rolled up Carter and when the referee wasn't looking, James held Carter's feet so she couldn't kick out.
Bron Breakker Next Challenger Revealed
To end NXT’s premium live event tonight (February 4) Vengeance Day, a challenge to NXT Champion, Bron Breakker. After Breakker retained his title in a steel cage match against Grayson Waller, he had climbed the cage to celebrate his on-going reign. However his celebration was cut short as he...
New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At NXT Vengeance
Gallus won the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Vengeance, defeating three other teams to win the titles. Gallus ended up pinning Xavier Woods after hitting their finisher. This is Gallus’ first reign as NXT Tag Team Champions. They previously held the NXT UK Tag Team Championship, holding the titles for 497 days, which is still the longest reign in that title’s history.
