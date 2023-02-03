Read full article on original website
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Berkeley County libraries team up with Kennedy Center for new drug-disposal initiative
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County residents now have a safe and environmentally friendly place to dispose of prescription drugs this month – with all 7 libraries participating and a mobile library. The partnership between Berkeley County Library System and the Kennedy Center Prevention Department was made possible...
Community groups to distribute “Rosa Parks pancakes” on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A pay-what-you-can cafe is teaming up with a local advocacy group to honor civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday. Destiny Community Cafe and Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit volunteers will pass out pancakes at bus stops, shelters, and homeless encampments in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, […]
WMBF
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
live5news.com
Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations gathered Sunday evening to hold a vigil to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Five Memphis police officers then beat him and inflicted...
ridgeviewnews.com
2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston
Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
charlestondaily.net
FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First
FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
Charleston City Paper
Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying
An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
live5news.com
Open applications for senior tax work-off program in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is offering a way for seniors to trade their time in exchange for their county property tax. Officials said they want to spread the word about their Senior Citizen Tax Work-Off Program before applications close at the end of the month. The program...
holycitysinner.com
Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefits Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25th at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 am and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars.
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doors
Lots of folks in Beaufort were thumbing through their Facebook news feeds on Friday morning and received quite a shock. That’s when everyone found out that long-time Beaufort BBQ spot, Duke’s Barbeque, was closing its doors permanently after serving up Friday’s dinner.
wanderwithalex.com
11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC
Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
Ground stop issued at Charleston International Airport, may be due to Chinese spy balloon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
live5news.com
Gun violence victims, survivors receive free self-care day
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Lowcountry gun violence survivors and organizations gathered Saturday for the survivors to receive free beauty treatments. Women who have lost loved ones to gun violence or are a victim themselves were treated to a self-care day to allow...
live5news.com
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
live5news.com
Peninsula storm surge project receives federal authorization to move forward
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned $1.3 billion project to help control storm surge on the Charleston peninsula has received key approval from the federal government, allowing it to move into its next phase. President Joe Biden has signed off on this approval as part of the year-end omnibus from...
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
live5news.com
Grayson Cole Wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – In front of a boisterous crowd Saturday night in North Charleston, South Carolina, Grayson Cole (New Ringgold, Pennsylvania) remained red-hot. Delivering a 2-for-3 performance at the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event inside North Charleston Coliseum, Cole clinched the Collision at The Coliseum victory.
North Charleston native to appear in George Foreman biopic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston native Deion Smith is set to appear in an upcoming biopic on boxing legend George Foreman. Smith, who has acted in the popular Netflix series Outer Banks, graduated from the Charleston County School of the Arts and later attended classes at Trident Technical College. The CCSD grad will portray […]
