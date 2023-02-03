ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WMBF

Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
live5news.com

Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations gathered Sunday evening to hold a vigil to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Five Memphis police officers then beat him and inflicted...
ridgeviewnews.com

2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston

Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
charlestondaily.net

FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First

FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
Charleston City Paper

Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying

An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
WCBD Count on 2

Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
wanderwithalex.com

11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC

Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
WCBD Count on 2

Ground stop issued at Charleston International Airport, may be due to Chinese spy balloon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
live5news.com

Gun violence victims, survivors receive free self-care day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Lowcountry gun violence survivors and organizations gathered Saturday for the survivors to receive free beauty treatments. Women who have lost loved ones to gun violence or are a victim themselves were treated to a self-care day to allow...
live5news.com

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
live5news.com

Grayson Cole Wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – In front of a boisterous crowd Saturday night in North Charleston, South Carolina, Grayson Cole (New Ringgold, Pennsylvania) remained red-hot. Delivering a 2-for-3 performance at the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event inside North Charleston Coliseum, Cole clinched the Collision at The Coliseum victory.
