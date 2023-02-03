Read full article on original website
Wrestling Roundup: Waynesboro and Hershey are winners
WAYNESBORO 46, TAMAQUA 16 (Rally in the Valley Duals) 126: Allen Tracy (TAH) over Chance Atkinson (WAH) (Dec 9-5) 132: Jayden Rooney (WAH) over Chase Zeigenfuss (TAH) (Fall 2:44) 138: Garrett Price (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 145: Calvin Myers (WAH) over Matt Hedrick (TAH) (Fall 1:57) 152: Jacob Schlier (TAH) over Luke Lehr (WAH) (MD 9-0) 160: Garrett Lowans (WAH) over Bradley Whalen (TAH) (MD 9-1) 172: Titus Mong (WAH) over Jacob Hehn (TAH) (Fall 0:54) 189: Caden Shockey (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 215: Brady Mansfield (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 285: Cort Myers (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Levi Kunkel (TAH) over (WAH) (For.) 120: Gabe Erbe (TAH) over Steven Howard (WAH) (Dec 6-0).
Susquehanna River islands sold to state, conservationists praise move
Two Susquehanna River islands put up for sale last year have been bought by the state. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island in Harrisburg were sold by brothers Robert and John Ensminger for $160,000 on Jan. 18, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Ensmingers were asking...
Metal group Kix, country music star Dierks Bentley announce concerts for this year’s York State Fair
Two more concerts have been announced for the 2023 York State Fair. Glam metal group Kix will perform as the headlining act for the Rocky 98.5 Battle of the Bands at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage. The group is known for songs such as “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” “Get It While It’s Hot,” “Midnight Dynamite” and “The Itch.”
WGAL
Scary-looking crash, PPL billing investigation, Hollywood comes to Gettysburg - some of this week's top stories
From a scary-looking crash to an investigation into unusually high PPL electric bills to Hollywood coming to Gettysburg, these are some of the top stories of the week. Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order that aims to improve the state's occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes. Watch the video...
Bath & Body Works to open another store in Cumberland County
Bath & Body Works plans to open another store in Cumberland County. The retailer leased space at the Carlisle Crossing Shopping Center at 299 Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial, the real estate company that handles leasing for the shopping center. It’s not clear when...
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County
Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland
A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
New owners take over longtime Dauphin County neighborhood bar and restaurant
The Wharf Bar & Grill in Swatara Township has transitioned to new owners. Partners Son Nguyen and Miro Gojmerac recently purchased the restaurant, which has been a mainstay at 6852 Derry St. for more than 45 years. “We’re not making any changes and everything is staying the same,” Nguyen said....
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Casino Shippensburg Cuts Ribbon In Grand Opening
Parx Casino has officially expanded to Shippensburg. In a grand opening to the public on Friday, Feb. 3, Parx Shippensburg opened for business. Parx Shippensburg hosted two rounds of testing days on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, and officially soft opened as the 17th Pennsylvania casino on Jan. 26. PlayPennsylvania...
Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
Hersheypark unveils new attraction and you can take a virtual ride on it here
CAN’T SEE THE VIDEO? CLICK HERE. If you are planning on heading out to Hersheypark anytime soon, and have about two minutes to spare, you can get a jump on what the adventure may be like thanks to a new video dropped by the park Saturday. Really, you can...
Best and Brightest 2023 deadline to apply is only one month away
High school seniors in the central Pa. area have just one more month to apply for Best and Brightest 2023. The Best and Brightest award is sponsored by PA Media Group - PennLive.com and The Patriot-News. High school seniors from a nine-county area are invited to apply online by March...
