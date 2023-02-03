ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's Celebrate! Disney on Ice returns to Van Andel Arena

By FOX 17 News
 3 days ago
Your favorite Disney characters are waiting for you this weekend!

Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate is at Van Andel Arena February 2nd-5th.

Hosted by the mice themselves— Mickey & Minnie take you through adventures with Aladdin, Olaf, the princesses— more than 50 characters!

Kids under 14 are invited to wear costumes, anyone under 2 years-old don't require tickets.

Shows started with an evening performance Thursday and Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be filled with 3 magical shows.

Tickets are still available— head to the Van Andel website for details!

