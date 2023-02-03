ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement warns Indiana residents to stay off the ice

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement agency, there have been multiple incidents involving people falling through the ice in northern Indiana throughout Sunday. The department advises that icy conditions are going to continue to deteriorate and weaken as the weather gets warmer, and that community members...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005155/en/ Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana statehouse holds hearing on bill that would limit practices that increase healthcare costs

The Indiana statehouse held a hearing on a proposed bill that would limit several hospital practices that increase healthcare costs. The bill would prohibit certain nonprofit hospitals from having noncompete clauses for physicians and stop them only giving referrals within their own organization. Also, it would fine hospitals if they charge over 260% of the Medicare reimbursement rate.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Indiana 211 Day raises awareness of valuable resource for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Who’s Responsible for Repairs if a Snow Plow Damages Your Property in Indiana?

Indiana has seen its fair share of winter precipitation this winter. At some point since the season began nearly every square mile of the state has received various amounts of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and sometimes a mix of all three which has kept Indiana Department of Transportation snow plow drivers busy. While their efforts are greatly appreciated, as many of them work throughout the day and night doing their best to clear the roads and make driving a little safer for the rest of us when Mother Nature decides to get a little frosty, they are human and accidents can happen. So, who's on the hook for repairs if one of those accidents happens to your personal property?
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
Agriculture Online

Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre

This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
INDIANA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session

Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Northern Indiana Streams Stocked With Brown Trout

INDIANAPOLIS — The DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 inches to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

State Police Introduce New K-9 Teams for This Region

(Lowell, IN) - Northwest Indiana has three new K-9 police teams among the State Police ranks. Three troopers and their K-9 partners recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. They are:. Trooper William Carlson and his partner Cooper, a German Shepherd. Carlson is a seven-year veteran...
LOWELL, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana Chamber CEO Says 15% Increase In Property Tax Bills Not Likely

INDIANAPOLIS–Education, property taxes, and the future for small businesses in Indiana were some of the topics addressed Thursday by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. You may have heard that assessed values on homes could translate into as much as a 15% property tax increase on your home. If you are concerned about your property taxes skyrocketing, President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Kevin Brinegar says you may have nothing to worry about.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy