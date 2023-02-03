Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Indiana DNR Law Enforcement warns Indiana residents to stay off the ice
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement agency, there have been multiple incidents involving people falling through the ice in northern Indiana throughout Sunday. The department advises that icy conditions are going to continue to deteriorate and weaken as the weather gets warmer, and that community members...
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005155/en/ Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. (Photo: Business Wire)
953wiki.com
IDEM to Bring Free Earth Day Presentations and Webinars to Hoosier Classrooms Throughout April
INDIANAPOLIS - To help Indiana schools celebrate Earth Day 2023, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is again offering free hands-on classroom presentations, in addition to virtual webinar presentations, to elementary students across the state. “I am pleased to have IDEM staff visit classrooms in person and virtually to...
95.3 MNC
Indiana statehouse holds hearing on bill that would limit practices that increase healthcare costs
The Indiana statehouse held a hearing on a proposed bill that would limit several hospital practices that increase healthcare costs. The bill would prohibit certain nonprofit hospitals from having noncompete clauses for physicians and stop them only giving referrals within their own organization. Also, it would fine hospitals if they charge over 260% of the Medicare reimbursement rate.
953wiki.com
Indiana 211 Day raises awareness of valuable resource for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
Who’s Responsible for Repairs if a Snow Plow Damages Your Property in Indiana?
Indiana has seen its fair share of winter precipitation this winter. At some point since the season began nearly every square mile of the state has received various amounts of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and sometimes a mix of all three which has kept Indiana Department of Transportation snow plow drivers busy. While their efforts are greatly appreciated, as many of them work throughout the day and night doing their best to clear the roads and make driving a little safer for the rest of us when Mother Nature decides to get a little frosty, they are human and accidents can happen. So, who's on the hook for repairs if one of those accidents happens to your personal property?
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
A push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold
Despite about a dozen bills at the Statehouse this legislative session, the push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold. Katie Wiley is the chief legal officer for Stash Ventures, a company lobbying for cannabis legalization. She said taking action at the state level before federal legalization has benefits.
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Homeland Security recognizes Earthquake Awareness Month
February is Earthquake Awareness Month. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that while earthquakes in Indiana seem unlikely, the reality is that the state is near two seismic zones that have the potential to produce both small and major earthquakes. Actually, about 2,000 tremors a day occur in the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session
Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
inkfreenews.com
Northern Indiana Streams Stocked With Brown Trout
INDIANAPOLIS — The DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 inches to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
hometownnewsnow.com
State Police Introduce New K-9 Teams for This Region
(Lowell, IN) - Northwest Indiana has three new K-9 police teams among the State Police ranks. Three troopers and their K-9 partners recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. They are:. Trooper William Carlson and his partner Cooper, a German Shepherd. Carlson is a seven-year veteran...
WIBC.com
Indiana Chamber CEO Says 15% Increase In Property Tax Bills Not Likely
INDIANAPOLIS–Education, property taxes, and the future for small businesses in Indiana were some of the topics addressed Thursday by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. You may have heard that assessed values on homes could translate into as much as a 15% property tax increase on your home. If you are concerned about your property taxes skyrocketing, President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Kevin Brinegar says you may have nothing to worry about.
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
