ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart. The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO