2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft

An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
String of South City ATM holdups continued on Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart. The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.
Sheriff’s Office arrests man following standoff in Hillsboro area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew T. Conaway, 38, of Hillsboro following an hourslong standoff at a mobile home in the Hillsboro area. Conaway was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and for questioning about an arson case, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Conaway was being held without...
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
Car crash kills 3 teens, injures 2 in Lincoln County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A single-car crash on South Chantilly Road killed three teenagers and left two with serious injuries in Monroe Township. It is a tragedy that both friends and family members of the teens who died still cannot wrap their heads around. “All I got to say...
Eureka Police arrest Pacific man for alleged DWI following crash

A 57-year-old Pacific man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident at Six Flags Road and I-44 in Eureka. The man allegedly registered a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported. No one was injured in the accident, which happened at about...
Man shot, killed in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. Officers discovered a two-vehicle crash in the intersection when they arrived. The driver of a black Pontiac Grand Prix, a 36-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded and pronounced him dead.
East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
