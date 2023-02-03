Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Related
Arrest made for child's strangulation
Prosecutors claim Henry Hughes shot a man dead and killed a three-year-old in a south St. Louis home on February 2. Murder, burglary, and robbery charges have been filed against Hughes.
St. Louis mom lays down law with son, turns him into cops for carjacking pastor
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
Teen boy fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A teenager was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
Police investigating Ferguson shooting Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Saturday evening.
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft
An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
KMOV
String of South City ATM holdups continued on Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart. The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.
myleaderpaper.com
Sheriff’s Office arrests man following standoff in Hillsboro area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew T. Conaway, 38, of Hillsboro following an hourslong standoff at a mobile home in the Hillsboro area. Conaway was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and for questioning about an arson case, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Conaway was being held without...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
17-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis City Saturday evening
A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Sunday evening.
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one thwarted
Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two St. Louis ATMs on Friday, one of which a victim prevented.
KMOV
Car crash kills 3 teens, injures 2 in Lincoln County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A single-car crash on South Chantilly Road killed three teenagers and left two with serious injuries in Monroe Township. It is a tragedy that both friends and family members of the teens who died still cannot wrap their heads around. “All I got to say...
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka Police arrest Pacific man for alleged DWI following crash
A 57-year-old Pacific man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident at Six Flags Road and I-44 in Eureka. The man allegedly registered a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported. No one was injured in the accident, which happened at about...
KMOV
South City neighbors remember toddler & father killed in double shooting, suspect arrested
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been arrested for killing a father and his 3-year-old daughter at their Pennsylvania Avenue apartment. According to police, 60-year-old, Tommy Williams and toddler, Octavia Williams were murdered on Thursday. Neighbors tell News 4 the pair had an inseparable bond. “She was a...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Carondelet neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. Officers discovered a two-vehicle crash in the intersection when they arrived. The driver of a black Pontiac Grand Prix, a 36-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded and pronounced him dead.
Two teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in north St. Louis
Police arrested two teenagers after crashing a stolen vehicle in north St. Louis, one that was possibly linked to a separate carjacking Friday night.
St. Louis County police investigate Saturday night homicide in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a man's death in Ferguson. According to St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the Ferguson Police Department responded to a welfare check call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Marguerite Avenue.
KMOV
East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
Comments / 4