Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox26houston.com

Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
WINNIE, TX
fox26houston.com

Deputies investigating 2 deadly crashes in east Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to two deadly crashes in east Harris County that led to parts of the highway shutting down. The first crash happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, involving two vehicles, one engulfed in flames. At...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound at SE Houston RV resort, police say

A man was found shot and killed at an RV resort in southeast Houston Sunday morning. It happened at the USA RV Resorts in the 12100 block of Sagedowne Lane near Beltway 8 shortly before 5 a.m. Details on what lead to the shooting were not immediately available. When officers...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Wife held on $5M bond after husband dies in the ER following ‘suspicious illness’, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after deputies say they were called to the hospital when her husband went to the hospital with a suspicious illness. According to deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious illness in the emergency room. Officials say the patient was transported via ambulance from Beach City in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Metro police investigate stabbing on bus

HOUSTON – Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a bus patron. The assault occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Monday as the bus was traveling near the intersection of Scott and Blodgett streets. A woman stabbed a man then fled the scene. The department said the victim was taken...
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
BULLARD, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Humble police drone used to capture felon who fled police, hid in heavily wooded area, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – Police said Saturday that officers managed to capture a fleeing felon who had run into the woods using the assistance of a drone. Humble Police Department said drone units assisted Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman with the search. The drone’s thermal camera was able to cut through the woods and locate suspect west of Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital near the 18900 block of North Memorial Boulevard Drive, authorities said.
HUMBLE, TX

