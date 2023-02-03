New MLK Jr. bobblehead recites 'I Have a Dream' speech

MILWAUKEE - In honor of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first ever Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talking bobblehead.

This bobblehead, released on King's birthday Jan. 16 and in time for February's Black History Month, features the late civil rights leader's “I have a Dream” speech using audio clips of his iconic speech given Aug. 28, 1963,on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The King bobblehead is accurate down to the button on his shirt and the placement of the microphones and cords on the podium, according to Phil Sklar, cofounder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

It shows Dr. King standing at a podium giving his " I Have a Dream" speech with his mouth open, frozen in time; he is wearing a black suit and tie. These details were carefully thought out during the process of making the bobblehead, according to Sklar.

“We always have a lot of customers asking to purchase a bobblehead of Dr. King. We have been working on making this new bobblehead a reality for several years,” Sklar said.

“We wanted to create a new one that would give people an opportunity to honor Dr. King and celebrate his life and legacy. The audio is a key part of that, and we hope the bobblehead will inspire future generations to learn more about Dr. King and what he stood for and accomplishes.”

The recordings were provided by King's estate and are actual auto clips from his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Sklar said, “We wanted to make sure the likeness was very accurate down to all the details.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 2021, the organization released a collection of 18 "neglected presidents" bobbleheads including one of Rutherford B. Hayes, the 19th American president whose presidential library and museums are located in Fremont.

There is a Martin Luther King Jr. bobblehead displayed at the Hall of Fame and Museum. It is available to preorder now and they are expected to ship in April. The one-of-a-kind bobblehead is $40 and can be preordered at www.BobbleheadHall.com