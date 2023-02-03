Bloomington mayoral candidate Thomson with big early lead in money raised, spent

Correction: This post has been updated to correct the spelling of Henke's name.

Mayoral candidate Kerry Thomson so far has outraised and outspent her two primary opponents, Susan Sandberg and Don Griffin Jr. , by a margin of nearly 2:1 — combined.

According to campaign finance reports, Thomson last year raised nearly $93,000, compared to about $26,000 for Griffin and $25,000 for Sandberg.

Thompson, through Dec. 31 of last year, also had spent more than $18,000 on her campaign, compared to just under $9,000 for Sandberg and $328.03 for Griffin. Thomson had nearly $75,000 remaining, compared to about $26,000 for Griffin and roughly $16,000 for Sandberg.

Candidates recently filed pre-election campaign finance reports, which provide voters with information about how much money candidates have raised, where that money comes from and how they're spending it. An IU professor has said research generally points to a relationship between spending money and gaining votes , though the details of that relationship are not quite clear.

The most recent filings covered the entire last year. Candidates have to file a campaign finance pre-primary report by April 14. That report will cover money raised and spent from Jan. 1 to April 7. The primary election will be on May 2.

Thomson, in the most recent report, had 28 donations of at least $1,000, while Griffin had eight and Sandberg had five. Thomson had two donations of $10,000, which by themselves nearly equaled Griffin and Sandberg’s total haul last year.

The candidates’ donors of at least $1,000 are below. Donors have a Bloomington address unless noted otherwise.

Sandberg

Sheryl and Thomas Schwandt, $2,000

Jon Lawrence, Janice Sorby, $5,000

Betty Nagle, $1,000

Chris Sturbaum, $1,000

Paul Ash, $1,000

Griffin

Pavilion Properties Management LLC, $1,000

Janice Wiggins, $1,000

Fred Schultz, $1,000

Charlie Nelms, $1,000

Daniel Gupta, $1,000

Marshella Griffin, Los Angeles, $10,025

Mary Friedman, $1,000

Morris Erickson, $2,500

Thomson

Blackwell Contractors, $2,500

Ellen Wingard, Chilmark, Massachusetts, $6,000

Susan West, $1,000

Barney Thomson, Vienna, Virginia, $1,000

Emily Styron, Zionsville, Indiana, $2,500

Eric Stolberg, $1,000

Aaron Stolberg, $1,000

Winston Shindell, $1,000

Babak Seradjeh, $1,049

Meredith Rogers, $10,000

John Richardson, $1,049

Jeff Richardson, $1,000

Lydia Murray, Chicago, $1,000

Patrick Murphy, $1,049

Michael May, $10,000

Tony Moravec, Columbus, Indiana, $1,000

George Mankowski, $1,000

Elliot Lewis $2,500

Jeffrey Jones, $2,500

Tim Henke, $1,500

Tim Hanson, $1,500

Diane Girvin, Camden, Connecticut, $1,000

J. Thomas Forbes, $1,000

Sheri Fella, $3,981

Tim Ellis, $3,000

Elizabeth Ellis, $2,000

Sarah Booher, $1,069

Suzanne Aquila, $1,000

