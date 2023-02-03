Library staff recommends books to read this Black History Month

CHILLICOTHE— February marks another Black History Month, an annual celebration that has taken place every year since 1976 that recognizes the hard work and achievements of African Americans. This month is a time to learn about the contributions African Americans have made to America and the world as a whole.

To help further educate people on the importance of Black History Month the staff at the Chillicothe & Ross Public Library were asked to put together a list of books they suggest people read. These books range in genre and reading level so everyone is sure to find a book they love and can learn from.

Children's Books

Several books were recommended for kids, including "Hair Love" by Matthew A. Cherry follows a young girl and her father as they style her hair. Outreach Department Manager Mike Jones recommends this book because he said it resonates with him as a black father and grandfather who has faced similar issues.

"This beautifully illustrated book displays how fathers are loving and willing to go above and beyond for their children," said Jones.

Other children's books include "An American Story" by Kwame Alexander. This book was recommended by Enrichment Assistant Adrienne D’Souza. This picture book is the telling of African Americans' history including being taken from their home and made to work in the fields. D’Souza said the book is both "moving and wonderful and a "story of survival that must be told."

"The Talk" written by Alicia Williams and recommended by Technical Processing Assistant Kathy Cruse follows a young boy growing up and learning from his parent about how to act around the police. "Black Heroes of the Wild West" by James Otis Smith and recommended by Northside Branch Enrichment Clerk Stacy Knipp highlights African Americans in the wild west and gives a fuller picture of U.S. history. "I am Harriet Tubman" written by Brad Meltzer is recommended by Frankfort Branch Enrichment Clerk Carrie Bowdle. This book tells the story of Tubman and her heroic acts in life, Bowdle said this book is a great way for both children and adults to learn about important figures.

Adult Fiction Books

For adults several recommendations were fiction, meaning some or all of the characters and events in the book are made up. This does not mean that these books lack a connection to the real world. For example "Take My Hand" by Dolen Perkins-Valdez, recommended by Frankfort Branch Enrichment Clerk Juanita Peck, tells the story of a fictional woman going through a real time in American history.

“This book was heartbreaking and hopeful all at the same time. It shocked me, educated me and moved me to the point of tears. I had a hard time putting this book down," said Peck. "The author seems to have done the research well and gives the readers a very vivid picture of the poor, deep south post-segregation and the climate of the time. It is a lesser-known part of history that people need to be aware of, but it also encompasses many societal topics such as mental illness, disparities in healthcare for women and people of color, as well as the impacts of poverty."

Another adult fiction book that was recommended by Executive Director James Hill is "The Trees" by Percival Everett. This book addresses the history of lynching in the U.S. while also being a murder mystery thriller. Hill said the book was a "thought-provoking book with a lot of historical truth.”

Adult Nonfiction Books

For adults who don't enjoy fiction books, nonfiction offers more facts and real stories. Like those of the African Americans who acted as conductors on the Underground Railroad in the book Front Line of Freedom: African Americans and the forging of the Underground Railroad in the Ohio Valley by Keith P. Griffler. Knipp recommends this book as she said it challenges the thought that conductors were primarily white.

"African Americans played an integral role in forming and operating the Railroad, despite the racism, mob violence, and hostility they faced in the North, before the abolitionist movement took hold," said Knipp

Other nonfiction recommendations include "Ain't But A Few of Us: Black Music Writers Tell Their Story" edited by Willard Jenkins. Main Library Enrichment Clerk Brandon Lawson recommends this book because it gave a unique insight into the Black musical society. "The Assassination of Fred Hampton: How the FBI and the Chicago Police Murdered a Black Panther" by Jeffrey Hass is recommended by Mail Library Enrichment Clerk Philip Chappelear.

"It's an engaging yet grim representation of the ways in which a biased criminal justice system can forestall the attainment of due process under the law," said Chappelear. "This book provides a valuable perspective on injustice, and is a uniquely egregious example of the extent to which political actors are capable of subverting our laws and institutions in a biased manner."

Poetry Books

If poetry is more your style Knipp has you covered with recommendations. "Walking Gentry Home: A Memoir of My Foremothers in Verse" by Alora Young tells the story of a young woman tracing her roots in the American South. "Things with Trees" by Jason Allen-Paisant is a collection that makes readers think about how they interact in the space they are in

“This collection of poetry made me think about my own relationships to spaces, particularly spaces in nature, relationships that I can easily take for granted because of the specific body I have, a body that I didn't choose or earn," said Knipp.

All of these books are available to be checked out and read this month and every month at the Chillicothe & Ross Public library.

