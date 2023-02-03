Back in November 2021, we reported that the $48 million sale of River View (7979 E. Boulevard Drive in Alexandria, VA)– a 16,000 square foot home with an additional carriage home had set a new record for the most expensive home sale in DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) history. The home was bought buy Montgomery County native and owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder. Now, with the sale of the Commanders looming, Snyder is selling his Potomac, MD home (named River House) for $49 million, according to a Biz Journals report. This is one million more than he purchased River View for in 2021, and would be the most expensive home sale in DMV history if it sells for asking price or more.

POTOMAC, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO