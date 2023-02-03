ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

NBC 29 News

Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Lake Jackson fire displaces five

Four adults and a child were displaced by a Friday evening house fire in Lake Jackson. Dispatchers received multiple calls just after 5 p.m. for a fire in the 7000 block of Gray Fox Trail. Crews arrived to find fire showing through the roof to the rear of the single-family home, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: U.S. 29 in Remington reopens after fiery Wednesday night crash

U.S. 29 northbound at Route 28 in Remington reopened Friday morning with temporary repairs to a traffic signal damaged in a fiery crash late Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Remington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection for a single-vehicle crash with the car engulfed in flames.
REMINGTON, VA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford

Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford. The Stafford County Health Department confirmed that a gray and white colored, tabby cat collected on Jan 30, 2023 from the 400 block of Widewater Road was positive for rabies. The cat was under confinement with Stafford Animal Control when it became aggressive.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Dan Snyder Puts Potomac Home on the Market; Asking Price Would Be Most Expensive Home Sale in DMV History

Back in November 2021, we reported that the $48 million sale of River View (7979 E. Boulevard Drive in Alexandria, VA)– a 16,000 square foot home with an additional carriage home had set a new record for the most expensive home sale in DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) history. The home was bought buy Montgomery County native and owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder. Now, with the sale of the Commanders looming, Snyder is selling his Potomac, MD home (named River House) for $49 million, according to a Biz Journals report. This is one million more than he purchased River View for in 2021, and would be the most expensive home sale in DMV history if it sells for asking price or more.
POTOMAC, MD
theriver953.com

Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies

Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Police Department passes year three of National Accreditation Review

Fredericksburg Police Department passes year three of National Accreditation Review. As part of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s commitment to providing high-quality service to the City of Fredericksburg, the Department passed a rigorous accreditation review in December 2022. During the review, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), which sets the gold standard and best practices in public safety, assigned a Compliance Service Member to review 25% of the police department’s 461 standards.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Data center company eyeing western Prince William expansion

Iron Mountain Data Centers is looking to expand its Prince William County footprint. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of an application related to the company’s project off Wellington Road. The 37-acre property is owned by KH Data Capital Development Land LLC. However, the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

