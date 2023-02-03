Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
Driver crashed through fence, became trapped in car in Fairfax
A driver became trapped in their car on Thursday morning when they drove through a fence in a neighborhood in Fairfax.
Inside Nova
Lake Jackson fire displaces five
Four adults and a child were displaced by a Friday evening house fire in Lake Jackson. Dispatchers received multiple calls just after 5 p.m. for a fire in the 7000 block of Gray Fox Trail. Crews arrived to find fire showing through the roof to the rear of the single-family home, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: U.S. 29 in Remington reopens after fiery Wednesday night crash
U.S. 29 northbound at Route 28 in Remington reopened Friday morning with temporary repairs to a traffic signal damaged in a fiery crash late Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Remington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection for a single-vehicle crash with the car engulfed in flames.
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
Dog abandoned ‘near death’ with puppy in Richmond, animal control searching for answers
The mother dog was found "near death" alongside her puppy on the streets of Richmond around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. She barely had a pulse, and had a body temperature of only 90 degrees when she was rushed to Virginia Veterinary Centers (VVC) for treatment, RACC said.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
fredericksburg.today
Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford
Animals rabies case confirmed in the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford. The Stafford County Health Department confirmed that a gray and white colored, tabby cat collected on Jan 30, 2023 from the 400 block of Widewater Road was positive for rabies. The cat was under confinement with Stafford Animal Control when it became aggressive.
‘I hope they catch him’: Richmond police continue efforts to catch the ‘neighborhood creep’
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who was caught peeping into a home on Wednesday. Officers suspect it is the very same man residents of the Museum District call the “neighborhood creep.”
mocoshow.com
Dan Snyder Puts Potomac Home on the Market; Asking Price Would Be Most Expensive Home Sale in DMV History
Back in November 2021, we reported that the $48 million sale of River View (7979 E. Boulevard Drive in Alexandria, VA)– a 16,000 square foot home with an additional carriage home had set a new record for the most expensive home sale in DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) history. The home was bought buy Montgomery County native and owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder. Now, with the sale of the Commanders looming, Snyder is selling his Potomac, MD home (named River House) for $49 million, according to a Biz Journals report. This is one million more than he purchased River View for in 2021, and would be the most expensive home sale in DMV history if it sells for asking price or more.
‘It sounded really loud, really close’: Neighbor reacts to officer-involved shooting in Goochland
A neighbor heard gunfire from office-involved shooting in Goochland.
Bank Robber At Large After Targeting TD Bank In Prince William County
Recognize him? Police in Prince William County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who robbed a TD Bank location in Dumfries on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, police say that officers were called to the bank branch on Richmond Highway to investigate a …
theriver953.com
Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies
Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
Teen dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Arlington high school
A teen is dead after police say he was found in a bathroom at an Arlington County high school suffering from an apparent overdose.
Who is responsible for this starving dog found in Richmond?
Richmond Animal Care and Control said they need help finding the person or people responsible for a dog who was found nearly starved to death.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Police Department passes year three of National Accreditation Review
Fredericksburg Police Department passes year three of National Accreditation Review. As part of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s commitment to providing high-quality service to the City of Fredericksburg, the Department passed a rigorous accreditation review in December 2022. During the review, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), which sets the gold standard and best practices in public safety, assigned a Compliance Service Member to review 25% of the police department’s 461 standards.
Inside Nova
Data center company eyeing western Prince William expansion
Iron Mountain Data Centers is looking to expand its Prince William County footprint. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of an application related to the company’s project off Wellington Road. The 37-acre property is owned by KH Data Capital Development Land LLC. However, the...
Steering wheel lock distribution planned for Saturday in response to uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts
LORTON, Va. — In response to an uptick in thefts targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles, a steering wheel lock distribution event has been scheduled for Saturday, February 4. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Lorton Community Center located at 9520 Richmond Highway in Fairfax County.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
