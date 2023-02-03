ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Democrats mostly absent from 2023 city election, leaving Republicans unopposed

By Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

NEWARK − The Republican sweep of Newark city elections in 2019 and 2021 has apparently discouraged Democrats from even becoming candidates for city offices in 2023.

This year's elections for mayor, auditor, law director, council president and council at-large produced seven Republican candidates and a lone Democrat -- former councilman Bill Cost for council at-large.

Candidates can still file as independents or write-ins, but Wednesday was the filing deadline for partisan candidates and issues on the May 2 primary election ballot.

Mayor Jeff Hall , Auditor Ryan Bubb and Law Director Tricia Moore -- all incumbent Republicans -- have no opposition for reelection.

Jeff Harris, who is an incumbent Republican councilman at-large, has no opposition for council president. The current council president, Republican Don Ellington, did not file for reelection.

The only contested race in the city will be council at-large, with four candidates for three positions. Cost and Republicans Cheri Hottinger and Spencer Barker will be joined by newcomer Dustin Neely, a Republican.

Cost, who served on council from 2012 to 2019, lost in the 2019 and 2021 elections for council at-large. He said he always planned to try again.

"I want another opportunity to serve the people of Newark, so here we go again," Cost said. "They know me and know I'm going to do what's right for them.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time on council and I'd like to do it again. I'll run on my name and my record. That's what I have to offer. I just have to remind people. They know who I am."

In 2019, Cost finished fourth in a six-way race for the three council at-large seats. Republicans captured all three seats and the mayor's race. Voter turnout dropped to a quarter-century low of 27.6%.

In 2021, Cost finished behind Barker in a three-way race for an unexpired council at-large term. Republicans won all seven ward races and the at-large seat. Voter turnout was 18.6%.

"I wish we could somehow get people to go out and vote," Cost said. "I think people have become so indoctrinated with partisanship at the federal level and sometimes think the local elections aren't that important. And, it has the most affect on their life."

Neely makes his first attempt at elected office. He worked as an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper for 17 years, leaving as a lieutenant in 2019. He has worked as an insurance agent the last few years, He has been involved with the Licking County Republican Party the last couple years.

"I knew there was going to be a seat open for at-large," Neely said. "I was born and raised here. It's an amazing place with a rich history. I think the administration is doing a great job, but there's always room for improvement."

Neely graduated from Newark High School in 1999, earned a bachelor's degree from Ohio State in 2012 and his master's from Mount Vernon Nazarene in 2016.

He acknowledged his party affiliation should be an advantage in a city leaning more Republican.

"I don't think it hurts (being Republican)," Neely said. "I know the other three candidates are great people. I just want to serve. The city has always been good to my family for generations."

Municipal Court Judge David Stansbury, an incumbent Democrat, is unopposed for reelection.

In Heath, which has non-partisan races, the only candidates are current incumbents -- Jeff Crabill, Tim Kelley, Deb Cole and Christopher Lawson for council at-large and Jay Morrow for auditor.

The Licking County Board of Elections will certify candidates and issues to the ballot on Feb. 13. Write-in candidates must file by Feb. 21. The voter registration deadline for the primary is April 3 and absentee voting begins April 4.

Candidates

Following are the candidates who filed by Wednesday's deadline with the Licking County Board of Elections to run for the following offices. Incumbents are identified before their names.

  • Newark Mayor
  • (inc.) Jeff Hall, Republican
  • Newark Auditor
  • (inc.) Ryan Bubb, Republican
  • Newark Law Director
  • (inc.) Tricia Moore, Republican
  • Newark Council President
  • Jeff Harris, Republican
  • Newark Council At Large
  • Dustin Neely, Republican
  • (inc.) Spencer Barker, Republican
  • (inc.) Cheri Hottinger, Republican
  • Bill Cost, Democrat
  • Heath Auditor
  • (inc.) Jay Morrow
  • Heath Council
  • (inc.) Jeff Crabill
  • (inc.) Tim Kelley
  • (inc.) Deb Cole
  • (inc.) Christopher Lawson
  • Licking County Municipal Court Judge
  • (inc.) David Stansbury, Democrat

Issues

Following are the issues which will appear on the May 2 primary election ballot.

  • Buckeye Lake village: Fire/EMS renewal with increase.
  • Granville village: Gas aggregation.
  • Gratiot village: Electric aggregation.
  • Gratiot village: Natural gas aggregation.
  • Utica village: Operation of police department, additional.
  • Granville Township: Operating cemeteries, renewal.
  • Granville Township: Natural gas aggregation.
  • Hanover Township: Operating cemeteries, additional.
  • Monroe Township: Fire, additional.
  • Union Township: Fire/EMS additional.
  • Granville Exempted School District: Current operating expenses, income tax renewal.
  • Heath City Schools: Necessary requirements, substitute levy.
  • Johnstown-Monroe Local School District: Emergency requirements, emergency renewal.
  • Johnstown-Monroe Local School District: Current operating expenses, income tax renewal.
  • Northridge Local Schools: Emergency requirements, renewal.
  • Buckeye Lake village: Sunday sales, Pizza Cottage, local option.
  • Buckeye Lake: Sunday sales, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2801, local option.
  • Buckeye Lake: Sunday sales, Blue Heron K&P, local option.
  • Granville village A: Sunday sales, Harvest Pizzeria, local option.
  • Johnstown city A: Sunday beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor sales, local option
  • Johnstown city C: Sunday sales, Bell Stores, local option.

