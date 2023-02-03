Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Vertical Insure Raises New Capital to Help Vertical Software Platforms Drive Revenue Through Embedded Insurance
Vertical Insure, the embedded insurance platform for platforms, today announced it raised $2M in additional financing, bringing its total seed funding raised since inception to $6M. Greenlight Re Innovations led the additional financing, with participation from Groove Capital, Daren Cotter and other strategic angel investors. Vertical Insure provides vertical SaaS...
ffnews.com
Rising Edge Partners With Mea to Further Its Digital Underwriting Platform
Rising Edge and mea have today announced that Rising Edge has deployed mea ingestion to automate submissions intake, strengthening its position as a global digital MGA. The partnership will allow Rising Edge to accelerate their business and drive efficiencies with streamlined submissions processing, removing the need for underwriters and underwriting assistants to manually input submissions.
ffnews.com
Broadridge Leverages Point Focal on Alternative Data Insights
To provide clients with better access to innovative portfolio analytics and alternative data driven quantitative insights, Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership with analytics solution provider, Point Focal. This collaboration will bring Point Focal’s insights to NYFIX, Broadridge’s order-routing network platform, providing automated reports that combine relevant data, visual analytics, and Natural Language Processing (NLP), quickly exposing signals to improve single stock and portfolio performance while de-risking exposure.
ffnews.com
Ipsum Capital Prioritises Customer Outcomes With Interim Registration to the LSB’s Business Standards
Ipsum Capital Holdings Limited (Ipsum Capital) have been named as an interim registered firm to the Lending Standards Board’s (LSB) Standards of Lending Practice for business customers (business Standards). Ipsum Capital provides liquidity options to commercial lenders through the purchase of commercial non-performing loan portfolios and is a growing...
ffnews.com
Crypto Meets Compliance: Michael Ramsbacker of Trulioo on the Future of AML & KYC Processes
Join us for an exclusive conversation with Michael Ramsbacker, the Chief Product Officer at Trulioo, as he sheds light on the intersection of the crypto industry and AML & KYC processes. In this video, you’ll learn about the current state of AML & KYC in the crypto world, and how it affects investors and the growth of the industry. Michael will share his insights on how the implementation of AML & KYC processes can not only enhance compliance, but also drive efficiency and secure investments. If you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve in the world of crypto, this is a must-watch video.
ffnews.com
Multiple Pensions Dashboards Already a Reality Says Moneyhub in FCA and PDP Consultation Response
Moneyhub, the award-winning Open Data platform and alpha partner to the Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has highlighted the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) support for multiple pensions dashboards saying this is already a reality, in its response to the FCA and PDP’s consultations. Moneyhub has also called for...
ffnews.com
Inkle raises $1.5M to power tax & accounting for US cross-border companies
Almost half of the 20,000 US companies created on Stripe’s Atlas incorporation platform alone (of which almost 10,000 were formed in the year leading up to June 2021) were created by non-US-based founders. In helping these founders (and those based in the US) navigate the US regulatory environment, human chat-based US CPA SaaS product Inkle is today announcing a $1.5 million pre-seed funding round to help these companies handle bookkeeping, tax, and compliance filings through its software solution for US cross-border companies. Picus Capital, Saison Capital and Force Ventures participated in the funding round.
ffnews.com
Wink Expands Seed Round With Additional $3M in New Funding
Wink, a Texas and California based, biometric identity and payments platform, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional $3M million of seed investment. This seed equity round follows the $2.85 million previously raised in a pre-seed round in 2021-22. The additional financing is led by CerraCap Ventures, a B2B enterprise software focused early stage venture firm, and joined by Flying Point Industries and several family offices from Texas and California.
ffnews.com
Oxbury Bank — Britain’s Only Dedicated AgTech Bank — Announces Breakeven and on Target for £1 Billion in Lending
Oxbury Bank — the UK’s only dedicated AgTech bank — has announced a major growth milestone by breaking even in December 2022 after rapid growth during the past year. Growth has come from long-term lending, delivered via its expert team of on-farm relationship managers as well as working capital delivered via principal distributors across the UK.
ffnews.com
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
ffnews.com
Diebold Nixdorf Announces Octavio Marquez Elected as Chairman
Diebold Nixdorf today announced that Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, was elected chair of the company’s Board of Directors, effective Feb. 2, 2023. Marquez was appointed as Diebold Nixdorf president and CEO on March 11, 2022. Over the past year, he successfully led Diebold Nixdorf through streamlining the company’s operating model, bringing improved operational efficiency and cost savings, as well as leading the company through its recently closed refinancing transaction.
ffnews.com
mx51 Bolsters Bank-grade Security Credentials With SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
Payments technology company mx51 has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification, bolstering its bank–grade cyber security credentials. SOC 2 is a compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to help ensure that certified service organisations handle customer data responsibly. This latest certification builds on...
ffnews.com
Wombat appoints ex-abrdn CEO Richard Charnock to Board of Directors as it prepares for European expansion
Micro-investing platform Wombat has appointed City heavyweight Richard Charnock to its board of directors as it gears up for expansion into Europe after surpassing 300,000 users in the UK. The fast-growing London-based startup has appointed Charnock, formerly CEO for discretionary management at abrdn, as its first-ever non-executive director. Charnock, who...
ffnews.com
Avelacom Expands in Asia Pacific
Avelacom, the low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions provider for global financial markets, today announces a new key appointment to its senior APAC team and a newly opened Hong Kong office. Timothy Wong has been appointed VP of Sales for the region. He brings more than 15 years...
ffnews.com
Payment Orchestration Trailblazer Cellpoint Digital Partners With BillingPlatform
CellPoint Digital, the pioneer of payment orchestration, today announces a new partnership with BillingPlatform, the market leader in cloud-based revenue management solutions. CellPoint Digital’s multi-gateway offer creates more choice for BillingPlatform’s global enterprise customer base to grow with global payment options in a single source relationship through integration that provides connectivity to – and orchestration between – multiple gateways, including Adyen, Stripe and Cybersource.
ffnews.com
How Small Businesses Can Go Digital – and Why They Have No Choice
Today, businesses of all sizes, from roadside traders to large corporates, can no longer afford to not accept digital payments, says Zunaid Miya, Managing Director of local fintech Hello Pay. Mastercard’s New Payments Index 2022, published late last year, found that 95% of consumers in South Africa used at least...
ffnews.com
Experian Partners With Zopa Bank To Give Customers Better Credit Options
Experian Boost data will now be included in Zopa Bank’s credit card decisioning process – giving customers better rates and offering them reduced APR for a fixed period. Regardless of whether consumers apply for a Zopa credit card through Experian, Zopa itself, or any other third-party site, their boosted Experian credit scores will be considered.
ffnews.com
Conferma Pay Announces Appointment of Jason Lalor as Chief Executive Officer
Conferma Pay and Sabre Corporation today announce the appointment of Jason Lalor as Chief Executive Officer of Conferma Pay. The appointment follows Sabre’s acquisition of Conferma Pay in August 2022, and its announcement of a new partnership and minority investment by Mastercard in November 2022 – which was completed on January 31, 2023.
Comments / 0