NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Fantom (FTM) Make Appreciable Profits As Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Moves Closer To 700%
As the month gradually winds down, crypto enthusiasts zoom in on the coins with gains so far. Whilst Fantom (FTM) and Dogecoin (DOGE) achieve appreciable profits, Orbeon Protocol continues in its ascent, soaring close to 700% in its stage 4 presales. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. Dogecoin (Doge) Market Indicators Are...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Stall While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Dominates The Crypto Market
Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) – High Hopes But Diminishing Returns. Released in 2012, XRP (also known as Ripple) made waves in the financial markets as it came carrying the high hopes and promises of something the traditional banking system was woefully unprepared for: fast – near-instant – cross-border payments.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Golden Cross Versus Death Cross: Why The Outcome Is Critical
Bitcoin price is barely clinging on above $23,000, with the outcome over the next several days being extraordinarily critical for the fate of the crypto market. On daily timeframe, BTCUSD ticks ever closer toward a golden cross. Meanwhile, the weekly timeframe is just inches away from a death cross. Will bulls or bears ultimately win?
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Small Addresses Have Been Rapidly Growing, Here’s What It Means
On-chain data shows that the number of small Bitcoin addresses has rapidly grown recently. Here’s what it may mean for the market. Bitcoin Addresses With 0.1 BTC Or Less Have Sharply Risen In Number Recently. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, 620,000 new small addresses have...
NEWSBTC
Polygon Price May Surpass $1.50 In February – Here’s Why
Polygon price is still moving upward and is comfortably above the $1.20 mark as it continues its ascent toward $2. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the leading Layer-2 blockchain has gained an impressive 67% since the start of the year as the crypto market continues to recover from the extended bearish period of 2022.
NEWSBTC
QIE Wallet & Web 3 Banking – The Entry Point to QI Ecosystem
Having emerged as a significant player in the crypto space, Qi is leaving no stone unturned to achieve every possible milestone. The blockchain has developed an advanced ecosystem around it, which not just facilitates the entire flow of data but also makes it more seamless than ever. Employing the PoW...
NEWSBTC
SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu Rally Turns Attractive Above $0.0000125
SHIB price (Shiba Inu) started a strong increase above the $0.0000125 resistance against the US Dollar. Shiba Inu is now showing bullish signs and might rally further. Shib price started a strong increase from the $0.000010 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $$0.000012 and the...
NEWSBTC
OKB Holds 16% Gains When Majority Of Tokens Shrink
The general cryptocurrency market cap is down today by 0.73% at $1.06 trillion, But OKB is still recording positive price momentum today despite the general slump. The token has enjoyed a steady rise on the price charts since January 2023. OKB is trading above $40 as bulls drive its price....
NEWSBTC
Fantom And Decentraland Explode As Big Eyes Coin Raises $21M In Presale
Over the past month, the crypto space has seen a bullish trend. Many crypto enthusiasts are now regaining their confidence in cryptocurrencies, hoping it’s the end of the winter and the start of a probable bull market in the new year. Amidst the rise of cryptocurrencies, few names stand out. Fantom and Decentraland have gained massively whilst Big Eyes Coin makes history with the biggest presale since 2021!
NEWSBTC
Presenting LYOPAY Pro – An Innovative Payment App Connecting Traditional Finance with Digital Currency
With the growing updates in traditional finance and the upsurge and rapid adoption of cryptocurrency, it’s impressive to see the LYOPAY ecosystem continuing to evolve as well. Recently, LYOPAY launched a brand-new component built to create an inclusive financial system consisting of exclusive features and a variety of benefits. It’s an innovative payment application called LYOPAY Pro, and today we are here to explore it!
NEWSBTC
63% Of Dogecoin Holders Are Making Money
According to InTheBlock on-chain data, 63% of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are profitable at spot prices. Only 35% are out of the money, while just 2% are at break even. DOGE is a top-10 cryptocurrency with a market cap of $12.4 billion. The coin is changing hands at $0.094 per data streams from CoinMarketCap (CMC).
NEWSBTC
Reddit Deprecates The MOON Bridge To Arbitrum Nova, Users To Lose 4.77 Million Tokens
The MOON Bridge to Arbitrum Nova has been deprecated per a statement on February 3. Approximately 4.77 million MOON tokens will be burnt next week. MOON, which will be sent to an unrecoverable address in Ethereum, was part of tokens that weren’t bridged to Arbitrum Nova. Arbitrum Nova is...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Gains 14% In Last 24 Hours As Shibarium Beta Launch Inches Closer
Shiba Inu, popularly known as the “Dogecoin Killer,” has been one cryptocurrency with a constant buzz around it in 2023. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the second largest meme coin has gained a staggering 74.41% since the start of the new year as the crypto market continues its impressive recovery.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Presale Crosses $22 Million Mark, Indonesia Plans Launch of Crypto Exchange in June
Big Eyes Coin Presale is running strong, successfully acquiring $22 million in its 10th stage of funding. The meme coin holds a lot of promise due to the support it has garnered without going public. Interested investors should have a look at this crypto and its prospects. Hosting an array...
NEWSBTC
Craig Wright Wants His $2.5 Billion, Demanding For a Bitcoin Hard Fork
Judge Colin Birss of the London Court of Appeal on Friday, February 3, ruled that Craig Wright’s lawsuit against 14 Bitcoin developers has what it takes to go to trial. Craig Wright, through Tulip Trading, claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin. He is suing 14 developers, seeking to recover 111,000 BTC.
NEWSBTC
Price Predictions for Polygon (MATIC), Uniswap (UNI), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) for 2023 – 2030
The year 2023 shows bullish sentiment for most cryptocurrencies, as many have started recovering from their lows. Some of the big assets, Polygon (MATIC) and Uniswap (UNI), are already facing stiff competition from newer projects. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a new entrant that has ousted many existing cryptocurrencies with its...
