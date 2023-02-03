Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Ipsum Capital Prioritises Customer Outcomes With Interim Registration to the LSB’s Business Standards
Ipsum Capital Holdings Limited (Ipsum Capital) have been named as an interim registered firm to the Lending Standards Board’s (LSB) Standards of Lending Practice for business customers (business Standards). Ipsum Capital provides liquidity options to commercial lenders through the purchase of commercial non-performing loan portfolios and is a growing...
ffnews.com
Freedom Finance Adds 22 Products to Its Digital Lending Marketplace
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital lending marketplaces, is delighted to announce the continued development of its platform with more products and providers joining the panel. Well-known brands like Santander, ASDA Money and Admiral (please see a full list below this press release) have joined or extended...
ffnews.com
Vertical Insure Raises New Capital to Help Vertical Software Platforms Drive Revenue Through Embedded Insurance
Vertical Insure, the embedded insurance platform for platforms, today announced it raised $2M in additional financing, bringing its total seed funding raised since inception to $6M. Greenlight Re Innovations led the additional financing, with participation from Groove Capital, Daren Cotter and other strategic angel investors. Vertical Insure provides vertical SaaS...
ffnews.com
Nucleus365 launches European Instant Payments – Rapid Transfer
Nucleus365, a UK-based payment institution offering a centralised platform for global payment processing, FX and connected banking, has launched Rapid Transfer payment options for its European merchants. Rapid Transfer allows customers to pay merchants instantly using their online banking details, providing same-day settlements of funds. Available to merchants globally allowing...
ffnews.com
Experian Partners With Zopa Bank To Give Customers Better Credit Options
Experian Boost data will now be included in Zopa Bank’s credit card decisioning process – giving customers better rates and offering them reduced APR for a fixed period. Regardless of whether consumers apply for a Zopa credit card through Experian, Zopa itself, or any other third-party site, their boosted Experian credit scores will be considered.
ffnews.com
Crypto Meets Compliance: Michael Ramsbacker of Trulioo on the Future of AML & KYC Processes
Join us for an exclusive conversation with Michael Ramsbacker, the Chief Product Officer at Trulioo, as he sheds light on the intersection of the crypto industry and AML & KYC processes. In this video, you’ll learn about the current state of AML & KYC in the crypto world, and how it affects investors and the growth of the industry. Michael will share his insights on how the implementation of AML & KYC processes can not only enhance compliance, but also drive efficiency and secure investments. If you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve in the world of crypto, this is a must-watch video.
ffnews.com
JCB and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank launch VPBank JCB Credit Card with a focus on Generation Z in Viet Nam
JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), a major commercial bank in Vietnam, announced the launch of VPBank JCB Credit Card in Vietnam. The new VPBank JCB Credit Card is...
ffnews.com
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
ffnews.com
Denario selects Klarna Kosma’s open banking platform to expand its connectivity beyond Europe
Klarna Kosma, Klarna’s financial technology platform for banks, fintechs and innovative partners and Denario, a digital financial management platform for businesses, announced their joint collaboration. Klarna Kosma’s open banking platform gives Denario access to the world’s largest international banking network, which will help the Berlin-based fintech offer its payment platform to American customers in the future.
ffnews.com
Payment Orchestration Trailblazer Cellpoint Digital Partners With BillingPlatform
CellPoint Digital, the pioneer of payment orchestration, today announces a new partnership with BillingPlatform, the market leader in cloud-based revenue management solutions. CellPoint Digital’s multi-gateway offer creates more choice for BillingPlatform’s global enterprise customer base to grow with global payment options in a single source relationship through integration that provides connectivity to – and orchestration between – multiple gateways, including Adyen, Stripe and Cybersource.
ffnews.com
GlossAi Raises $8 Million Seed Round to Accelerate Adoption of its Generative V-Ai Platform for Content Generation at Scale
GlossAi, creators of an AI-driven video generator that allows organizations to rapidly create multi-audience content at scale using generative AI capabilities, today announced a successful $8 million seed round. Led by New Era Capital Partners with participation by Guidestar ventures, 97212 Ventures, MindCET Ventures, Ginossar Ventures, Maccabee Ventures, Rafi Gidron, Zipris Family, and more, this investment will allow GlossAi to further expand their global presence and develop increasingly advanced AI capabilities for their platform.
ffnews.com
How Small Businesses Can Go Digital – and Why They Have No Choice
Today, businesses of all sizes, from roadside traders to large corporates, can no longer afford to not accept digital payments, says Zunaid Miya, Managing Director of local fintech Hello Pay. Mastercard’s New Payments Index 2022, published late last year, found that 95% of consumers in South Africa used at least...
ffnews.com
Wink Expands Seed Round With Additional $3M in New Funding
Wink, a Texas and California based, biometric identity and payments platform, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional $3M million of seed investment. This seed equity round follows the $2.85 million previously raised in a pre-seed round in 2021-22. The additional financing is led by CerraCap Ventures, a B2B enterprise software focused early stage venture firm, and joined by Flying Point Industries and several family offices from Texas and California.
ffnews.com
Broadridge Leverages Point Focal on Alternative Data Insights
To provide clients with better access to innovative portfolio analytics and alternative data driven quantitative insights, Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership with analytics solution provider, Point Focal. This collaboration will bring Point Focal’s insights to NYFIX, Broadridge’s order-routing network platform, providing automated reports that combine relevant data, visual analytics, and Natural Language Processing (NLP), quickly exposing signals to improve single stock and portfolio performance while de-risking exposure.
ffnews.com
Oxbury Bank — Britain’s Only Dedicated AgTech Bank — Announces Breakeven and on Target for £1 Billion in Lending
Oxbury Bank — the UK’s only dedicated AgTech bank — has announced a major growth milestone by breaking even in December 2022 after rapid growth during the past year. Growth has come from long-term lending, delivered via its expert team of on-farm relationship managers as well as working capital delivered via principal distributors across the UK.
ffnews.com
Regional Insurtech Igloo Appoints LiLiang Zhu as Chief Technology Officer
Following a successful series B+ funding round, regional insurtech firm Igloo announced the appointment of Liliang Zhu as Chief Technology Officer. Zhu will be responsible for strengthening the firm’s tech capabilities and product innovation as it expands insurance offerings across key markets. Managing over 70 engineers and developers, Zhu will lead Igloo’s tech and innovation strategy and oversee the growth and operations of its tech hubs in Chengdu, China, and Pune, India.
ffnews.com
Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman and Oaktree Capital Provide Private Markets Perspectives in Pm Alpha Outlook Webcast
Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has hosted a webcast featuring Steven McElwain, Partner, Real Assets, at Apollo Global Management, Samuel Porat, Managing Director, Head of Royalty and Alternative Income Investments at Neuberger Berman, and Quinn Kuiken, Vice President, European Principal and Private Debt Product Specialist at Oaktree Capital giving their outlook for 2023 across asset classes and sectors including credit, real assets, technology and healthcare.
ffnews.com
NEAR Foundation & NYU SPS Collaborate on Web3 & Sports Industry Workshop
The NEAR Foundation and the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport today announced a collaboration to launch a learning workshop focused on the intersection of web3 and blockchain technologies and the sports industry. The NEAR Foundation, a Swiss non-profit responsible for supporting...
ffnews.com
mx51 Bolsters Bank-grade Security Credentials With SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
Payments technology company mx51 has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification, bolstering its bank–grade cyber security credentials. SOC 2 is a compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to help ensure that certified service organisations handle customer data responsibly. This latest certification builds on...
ffnews.com
Wombat appoints ex-abrdn CEO Richard Charnock to Board of Directors as it prepares for European expansion
Micro-investing platform Wombat has appointed City heavyweight Richard Charnock to its board of directors as it gears up for expansion into Europe after surpassing 300,000 users in the UK. The fast-growing London-based startup has appointed Charnock, formerly CEO for discretionary management at abrdn, as its first-ever non-executive director. Charnock, who...
Comments / 0