ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Some Austin homes may not get electricity back for another week, city says

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly 95% of Austin now has electricity after last week's winter storm, but the city’s utility says some of the fewer than 30,000 homes and businesses still without power Sunday night might have to wait another week for it to be restored.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
AUSTIN, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Austin city manager’s job could be on the line after winter storm response

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The city of Austin’s chief executive is potentially on the chopping block after last week’s winter storm left hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity for days and residents desperate for information about when their power would be restored.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

“Hunting for warm places to go”: Austinites cope as outages linger

AUSTIN — Haggard families looking for a distraction from still-dark homes found refuge Saturday morning at the Central Library downtown, where Jennifer Parker and Justin Havird watched their two small children playing with Legos and crayons in the welcoming warmth. Arlo and Vernon, ages 5 and 2, had been...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 dead, 1 hurt after North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in North Austin on Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of Interstate 35, near Rundberg Lane. No other information is available at this...
AUSTIN, TX
malta

Flying from Austin, Texas to Bermuda Islands: A Guide to Airlines and Prices

Bermuda is a popular destination for travelers, known for its stunning beaches, rich history, and stunning architecture. If you're planning a trip to Bermuda, you'll need to know how to get there. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is a major hub in Texas and offers several flights to Bermuda. Here is a comprehensive guide to all airlines and prices that offer flights from Austin to Bermuda.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center

Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy