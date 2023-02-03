Read full article on original website
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Following the ice storm, the Central Texas Food Bank starts distributing emergency food.Sherif AbdelazizTexas State
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Some Austin homes may not get electricity back for another week, city says
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly 95% of Austin now has electricity after last week's winter storm, but the city’s utility says some of the fewer than 30,000 homes and businesses still without power Sunday night might have to wait another week for it to be restored.
‘This is not free food!’: Over 250 people fight over discarded food at Austin H-E-B, constable says
AUSTIN, Texas – A days-long power outage and a misleading social media post led to hundreds of people fighting over food at an H-E-B on the Southeast Side of Austin, according to Travis County Constable George Morales III. The misleading social media post claimed there was “free food” inside...
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.
Austin city manager’s job could be on the line after winter storm response
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The city of Austin’s chief executive is potentially on the chopping block after last week’s winter storm left hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity for days and residents desperate for information about when their power would be restored.
“Hunting for warm places to go”: Austinites cope as outages linger
AUSTIN — Haggard families looking for a distraction from still-dark homes found refuge Saturday morning at the Central Library downtown, where Jennifer Parker and Justin Havird watched their two small children playing with Legos and crayons in the welcoming warmth. Arlo and Vernon, ages 5 and 2, had been...
Santiago’s to Undergo Significant Renovations
The public filing in question states the scope of work will construct various aspects of the restaurant, including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work, along with the construction of brand new restrooms and a brand new patio.
Outback Steakhouse to Open Round Rock Location
Public records illuminate key information: a $1.8 million price tag, a construction period spanning from mid-2023 to end of q1 2024, and an impressive 5000 square foot total restaurant space.
Canyon Lake baseball team collects over $400 in needed items at its food drive
Last weekend the Canyon Lake baseball team hosted its sixth annual community food drive. At this year’s drive, the players collected more than $400 and two pallets of non-perishable staples for the CRRC Food Pantry. As the economy has shifted in recent years, many households are unable to acquire...
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
1 dead, 1 hurt after North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in North Austin on Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of Interstate 35, near Rundberg Lane. No other information is available at this...
High-End Mexican Cuisine to Soon Open in Austin
“People have seen what we’ve done in a casual setting, and we want to say what we can do at the higher-end. We really believe that Mexican should be considered fine dining and represented proudly as such.”
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Buda Chick-Fil-A to Undergo Half-Million Dollar Renovation
The filing lists that the renovations will take place in late 2023, with an estimated completion date of October 30th.
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk’s employment to be evaluated in special meeting
There is only one item listed on the agenda. "Evaluate the terms and conditions of the City Manager’s employment with the City of Austin," the agenda states.
Flying from Austin, Texas to Bermuda Islands: A Guide to Airlines and Prices
Bermuda is a popular destination for travelers, known for its stunning beaches, rich history, and stunning architecture. If you're planning a trip to Bermuda, you'll need to know how to get there. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is a major hub in Texas and offers several flights to Bermuda. Here is a comprehensive guide to all airlines and prices that offer flights from Austin to Bermuda.
Some Austin nursing homes, assisted living facilities still without power
Concerned family members and even residents of some senior living facilities across the Austin area reported they are still without power heading into Friday night.
Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center
Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
