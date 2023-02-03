A Bull Market Coming? If So, Disney Is a Must-Buy Stock

A down year for the stock market has rarely been followed by another down year. And with some signs the economy may not crash as hard as expected, we could be seeing the beginning of the next bull market this year. If that's the case, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) would likely be one of the biggest winners. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down why in this video.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 3, 2023.

