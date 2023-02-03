Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
South Korean regulator provides guidance on security tokens
South Korea established guidance that specifies which types of digital assets will be considered and regulated as securities in the country. In a press release, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) highlighted that digital assets that fit the characteristics laid out in the country’s Capital Markets Act will be treated as securities.
CoinTelegraph
Digital bank Revolut launches crypto staking for UK and EEA customers: Report
United Kingdom-based neo-banking platform Revolut, which boasts 25 million customers globally, has introduced crypto staking to its U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA) customers. According to a report from London-based news agency AltFi, the staking feature is expected to go live this week, allowing users to generate income on their...
CoinTelegraph
London to host the largest crypto and blockchain conference
After four years of successful events despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s sixth edition is scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28, to be held in London. This major crypto event in the United Kingdom will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for the crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the U.K. crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K. a global hub for crypto-asset technology,” he stated.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin dominates as primary focus for digital asset investors: Report
On Feb. 6, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that investors are showing a strong interest in digital asset investment products, with inflows totaling $76 million last week, marking the fourth consecutive week of inflows. The report indicates a change...
CoinTelegraph
BNB Chain on-chain activity bucks bear market downtrend in Q4: Messari
The Binance-native blockchain BNB Chain continued to show steady activity growth in the fourth quarter of last year despite the broader crypto bear market, according to recent research. In a “State of BNB Chain Q4 2022” report published on Feb. 5, Messari researcher James Trautman revealed that the Binance network...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong securities regulator adds crypto personnel for industry supervision
Regulators in Hong Kong are stepping up their game when it comes to monitoring the activities of the crypto industry. According to a Securities and Futures Commission report filed on Feb. 6, it plans to hire four additional staff to “better supervise” the activities of local virtual asset (VA) providers. Moreover, the extra oversight will help “better assess the compliance and risk” by allowing retail investors to trade virtual assets on regulated platforms.
CoinTelegraph
Protocol Labs, Chainalysis and Bittrex add to crypto layoff season
Several crypto firms have made job cuts this week amid the ongoing crypto winter, retaining “impactful” employees as they prepare for a “longer downturn.”. At least 216 jobs were slashed between three crypto firms — open-source software laboratory Protocol Labs, blockchain data firm Chainalysis and cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex, with reductions of 89, 83 and 44 employees respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Hodlnaut works with potential buyers to sell firm and FTX claims: Report
Troubled cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut is reportedly working with several potential investors to sell its business and other assets. A number of potential buyers have inquired about purchasing Hodlnaut and its claims against the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 6. Hodlnaut’s interim judicial managers have received multiple...
CoinTelegraph
Binance to temporarily suspend bank transfers in US dollars beginning Feb. 8
Binance has announced that it is temporarily suspending bank transfers in United States dollars (USD) beginning Feb. 8. No other trading methods will be affected, the exchange said in a tweet on Feb. 6. The news came with no explanation, although the company, which is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange,...
CoinTelegraph
London emerges as world’s most crypto-ready city for business — research
Along with pro-crypto regulations, mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies requires a supporting infrastructure that can allow the general public access and exposure to the ecosystem. When considering eight key indicators around taxes, ATMs, jobs and events in crypto, London stands at the top as the most crypto-ready city in the world for businesses and start-ups.
CoinTelegraph
Web3 Investor Gathering in Davos brings together startups and VCs
The week of the World Economic Forum in Davos is not just a meeting arena for politicians, but also a venue for many side events in the four big hotels. On Jan. 19, Web3 venture capital firm Blockchain Founders Capital co-hosted the Web3 Investor Gathering at Hotel Seehof alongside reputed startups and investors from the blockchain space.
CoinTelegraph
China doles out millions in digital yuan in bid to boost adoption: Report
Millions of dollars worth of China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been handed out across the country over the Lunar New Year period in a bid to boost its takeup. According to a Feb. 6 report in the Global Times, an English-language outlet of the state-ruPeople’s Daily newspaper, around 200 “activities” for the e-CNY were launched across the country during the holiday period.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin trader fears a bear market comeback: Watch the US dollar
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed motionless at the Feb. 6 Wall Street open as analysis showed an “interesting dynamic” in play on BTC price charts. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it ignored the start of United States equities trading to stay near $22,800. The pair...
CoinTelegraph
Google invests $300M in AI firm previously funded by Sam Bankman-Fried
Google Cloud reportedly invested $300 million into artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm Anthropic, which also received over $500 million in funds from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed. While the $300 million figure was reported by Financial Times on Feb. 4, Anthropic confirmed the...
CoinTelegraph
Fantom’s 5-week winning streak is in danger — Will FTM price lose 35%?
The price of Fantom (FTM) risks pulling back in February due to a growing divergence between its price and momentum in recent weeks. FTM price rallies 230% after Cronje’s 2023 roadmap. FTM’s price has grown by 230% in the past five weeks, trading at $0.61 on Feb. 5. The...
CoinTelegraph
Is BTC price about to retest $20K? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of February in a newly bearish mood as multimonth highs fail to hold. In what may yet bring vindication to those predicting a major BTC price come down, BTC/USD is back under $23,000 and making lower lows on hourly timeframes. Feb. 6 trading may...
CoinTelegraph
Is it possible to achieve financial freedom with Bitcoin?
Over the last 14 years, investors have been attracted to Bitcoin (BTC) for many reasons — from being a potential solution to the economic woes of the existing fiat economic system to reaching the unbanked and diversifying portfolios. However, a large portion of the general public sees Bitcoin as a gateway to financial freedom amid growing fiat inflation and geopolitical uncertainties.
