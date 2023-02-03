ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nesconset, NY

PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
News 12

Police: Shooting in Canarsie leaves man in critical condition

A shooting in Canarsie Monday morning left a man in critical condition, police say. The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. on Paerdegat 1st Street, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

