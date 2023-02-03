ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYC DOB & MTA Urge Caution during High Winds & Artic Conditions

The New York City area may experience severe weather including freezing temperatures from an arctic cold front and potential wind gusts of up to 40 mph, starting Friday, Feb. 3, and continuing into Saturday, Feb. 4, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Accordingly, NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) is reminding all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

‘It was a loud noise’ Fallen tree damages car in Paterson

A fallen tree has damaged a car that was parked in the driveway of a Paterson home. It was not clear why the tree fell, but conditions in the area were extremely windy at the time. The car was parked in a driveway of a home on East 24th Street. It happened Friday afternoon.
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

PSEG: Power restored after outage in Passaic that affected 1,800

The electricity was restored in the city of Passaic following a power outage Monday morning. The outage impacted about 1,800 customers. The radio systems of police and fire departments in the area were also impacted. These services were restored just before 9 a.m. The power was fully restored by the...
PASSAIC, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy