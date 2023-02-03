Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Warmer weather to kick off the week but rain, ice, and snow are possible to end the week
This week will be much warmer with a chance for rain on Thursday and then even some possibilities for ice and snow mixed into wrap up the week.
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather.
It’s about to get 'dangerously cold' in NYC
The National Weather Service NY warns that temperatures will dip into the single digits by Friday night. New Yorkers are advised to plan ahead and limit their time outside. [ more › ]
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Power Outages On Long Island
More than a thousand customers are without power as strong winds pummel Long Island early Friday evening, Feb. 3. As of 5:45 p.m., there were 1,560 customers in the dark across Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to PSEG Long Island’s outage map. The outages come as a powerful cold...
Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning
NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
Early Addition: A woman who was pronounced dead suddenly came back to life in a Long Island funeral home
Because the funeral home staff noticed her breathing, here are your early links: Asian Americans moving to East Harlem, George Santos sexual harassment allegations, stop inventing more weird sodas and more. [ more › ]
Video shows migrants struggling to stay warm overnight at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
The mayor’s office told News 12 the facility is temperature controlled and it is looking at additional heating options.
norwoodnews.org
NYC DOB & MTA Urge Caution during High Winds & Artic Conditions
The New York City area may experience severe weather including freezing temperatures from an arctic cold front and potential wind gusts of up to 40 mph, starting Friday, Feb. 3, and continuing into Saturday, Feb. 4, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Accordingly, NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) is reminding all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment.
10 NYCHA buildings across NYC face heat, hot water outages as temps dip
Nine NYCHA public housing buildings across four complexes in the Bronx and Brooklyn were lacking heat, hot water or both as temperatures dipped into the single digits on Friday.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
Tree falls onto Congers home amid heavy winds
Mike Graziano, the homeowner, told News 12 he was relieved no one was hurt.
Cement truck careens into marsh, causing massive delays on West Shore Expressway: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Massive delays were reported on the West Shore Expressway starting during the morning rush hour on Monday when a cement truck careened off the highway and into the marsh, police said. The emergency response in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard continued as of nearly 2...
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Water main break could affect evening commute on Route 35 south
All lanes are currently closed Monday morning on Route 35 southbound in Keyport due to a water main break.
The Manor in West Orange is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
News 12’s Ali Reid spoke with Jessica Piegaro, the chief operating officer of Brian Delia Photography, about the closing and what couples can do if they need a new venue.
News 12
‘It was a loud noise’ Fallen tree damages car in Paterson
A fallen tree has damaged a car that was parked in the driveway of a Paterson home. It was not clear why the tree fell, but conditions in the area were extremely windy at the time. The car was parked in a driveway of a home on East 24th Street. It happened Friday afternoon.
NYC public school calendar: When is mid-winter break?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public schools will soon get a break from school this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long mid-winter recess from Feb. 20-24, which includes time off for President’s Day. The last day of classes...
News 12
PSEG: Power restored after outage in Passaic that affected 1,800
The electricity was restored in the city of Passaic following a power outage Monday morning. The outage impacted about 1,800 customers. The radio systems of police and fire departments in the area were also impacted. These services were restored just before 9 a.m. The power was fully restored by the...
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
Comments / 0