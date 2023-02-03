Read full article on original website
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
We Tried Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day Doughnuts. They Don't Quite Pull At Our Heartstrings
Chocolate may be Valentine's Day's traditional sweet, but that has not stopped doughnut company Krispy Kreme from wanting to get in on the action. This year, Krispy Kreme is hoping you will bring home a box of doughnuts for the one you love by featuring Hershey's brand chocolate in four special edition Valentine's Day doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
Cracker Barrel is offering free food for a year to couples who propose at the restaurant on Valentine's Day
Cracker Barrel is asking couples to make the restaurant the setting of one of their most romantic nights in exchange for the chance to win free food.
Aldi’s new Valentine’s Day meal deals will start from less than £4 per person
We don’t mean to alarm anyone but Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means if you had planned on organising thoughtful gestures or luxury gifts – whether that be their favourite fragrance or that pair of wireless headphones they have been lusting after – you may want to start now.And, back on the radar for 2023 – with the answer to homecooked romantic meals for two made easy – supermarket Valentine’s meal deals have already been unveiled in the lead up to 14 February. And perhaps unsurprisingly, Aldi’s Valentine’s Day offerings are wildly affordable. Alongside dine-in menus from Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and more, the...
Family gives restaurant 1-star review after receiving $50 worth of free food: ‘Ban these people’
A worker feels like a customer was too difficult when they demanded free food. He explained the situation on Reddit’s “Choosing Beggars” forum, a subreddit dedicated to “people who are being way too picky when begging for things.”. According to the poster, he works at a...
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
McDonald’s worker shares trick to get fresh chips – and it isn’t by asking for ‘no salt’
AN EX-MCDONALD’S employee has lifted the lid on how to get fresh chips - and it’s not by asking for no salt. Diners commonly ask their server for "no salt" on their fries in an attempt to get them made fresh. However, this isn’t totally necessary. Ex-crew...
The Aldi Peaches That Have Customers Returning In Droves
In America, Georgia is well known for its sweet, juicy peaches. Nicknamed the "peach state," it has long enjoyed being the top association with the fleshy fruit (via State Symbol USA). However, Georgia may soon have competition from grocery giant Aldi after its latest release of peaches has fans buying them in droves.
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
15 Places to Score Free Stuff on Your Birthday
Whether you're wild about celebrating your birthday each year or sort of wish it would hurry up and pass, dozens of companies want to acknowledge the day you were born. Here are some of the places where you can score free stuff and avoid touching your monthly budget. Food. You...
I tried Taco Bell’s chicken wings so you don’t have to. Here’s my review.
Taco Bell knows how to think outside the bun. But how about on the bone?. The biggest name in Mexican fast food is winging it. After introducing the item for the first time last year, Taco Bell is bringing back its chicken wings for a limited time. Getting wings from...
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans
Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
