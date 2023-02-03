ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Aldi’s new Valentine’s Day meal deals will start from less than £4 per person

We don’t mean to alarm anyone but Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means if you had planned on organising thoughtful gestures or luxury gifts – whether that be their favourite fragrance or that pair of wireless headphones they have been lusting after – you may want to start now.And, back on the radar for 2023 – with the answer to homecooked romantic meals for two made easy – supermarket Valentine’s meal deals have already been unveiled in the lead up to 14 February. And perhaps unsurprisingly, Aldi’s Valentine’s Day offerings are wildly affordable. Alongside dine-in menus from Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and more, the...
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
The Aldi Peaches That Have Customers Returning In Droves

In America, Georgia is well known for its sweet, juicy peaches. Nicknamed the "peach state," it has long enjoyed being the top association with the fleshy fruit (via State Symbol USA). However, Georgia may soon have competition from grocery giant Aldi after its latest release of peaches has fans buying them in droves.
15 Places to Score Free Stuff on Your Birthday

Whether you're wild about celebrating your birthday each year or sort of wish it would hurry up and pass, dozens of companies want to acknowledge the day you were born. Here are some of the places where you can score free stuff and avoid touching your monthly budget. Food. You...
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans

Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...

