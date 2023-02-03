ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Wednesday. February 1

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Central Catholic 55, Malvern 49 (OT)

Garaway 31, Claymont 30

Indian Valley 36, Ridgewood 31

East Canton at Newcomerstown, 7:30

Strasburg 60, Buckeye Trail 22

Tusky Valley 61, Sandy Valley 23

Carrollton 53, Minerva 15

CVCA 67, Fairless 33

SUMMARIES

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 55, MALVERN 49 (OT)

CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Triplett 6-10-23, Peltz 3-2-8, Sciaretti 1-1-3, O’Donnell 1-1-4, Savage 0-2-2, Ferrell 5-1-15, Dillon 0-0-0. Totals 16-17-55.

MALVERN (12-7, 7-4): Mitchell 2-0-6, Boni 1-2-4, Kuba 1-0-2, Powers 6-11-23, Debo 3-6-14. Totals 13-19-49.

Central Catholic - 8 - 10 - 10 - 12 - 15 — 55

Malvern - 10 - 9 - 7 - 14 - 9 — 49

3-pointers: Ferrell 4, Debo 2, Triplett, O’Donnell. Total fouls: Central Catholic 19-18. Fouled out: Dillon, Boni. Rebounds: Central Catholic 32, Malvern 36 (Boni 9, Powers 9).

TUSKY VALLEY 61, SANDY VALLEY 23

TUSKY VALLEY (16-3, 11-1): Bourquin 9-3-25, Stutz 4-0-9, Norris 3-1-9, Levengood 3-1-8, Eberly 1-0-3, Salapack 1-0-3, Stump 1-0-2, S. Ward 1-0-2. Totals 23-5-61.

SANDY VALLEY: Z. Ward 3-1-7, Fulk 2-0-5, Petro 1-1-3, Nicholson 1-1-3, Ritter 0-2-2, Parker 1-0-2, Davis 0-1-1. Totals 8-6-23.

Tusky Valley - 17 - 18 - 21 - 5 — 61

Sandy Valley - 5 - 11 - 1 - 6 — 23

3-pointers: Bourquin 4, Norris 2, Stutz, Levengood, Eberly, Salapack, Fulk. Total fouls: Tusky Valley 8-6. Rebounds: Tusky Valley 19 (Stutz 4, Sites 4), Sandy Valley 16 (Ritter 4).

STRASBURG 60, BUCKEYE TRAIL 22

BUCKEYE TRAIL: Frederick 3 2-2 8, Creighton 4 0-0 9, Smith 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 2-2 22.

STRASBURG: Sibila 1 5-6 7, Miller 4 3-4 11, Secrest 1 8-8 10, Spidell 4 2-2 12, Thomas 6 4-4 16, Gilkerson 2 0-0 4, Richards 0 0-3 0. Totals 18 22-27 60.

Buckeye Trail-8-4-8-2 – 22

Strasburg-14-18-12-16 – 60

3-pointers: Spidell 2, Creighton, Smith. Rebounds: Strasburg 18 (Thomas 10), Buckeye Trail 9. Total fouls: Buckeye Trail 15-9.

GARAWAY 31, CLAYMONT 30

CLAYMONT: Doane 0 2-2 2, Eddleman 4 2-4 13, Frink 3 1-1 7, Woodward 2 2-5 7, Grant 0 1-2 1. Totals 9-29 8-14 30.

GARAWAY: Schwartz 2 0-1 4, Yoder 0 2-2 2, Metzger 2 4-4 9, Putt 2 4-5 9, Regula 1 3-4 5, Schlabach 1 0-0 2. Totals 8-22 13-16 31.

Claymont-9-4-4-13 – 30

Garaway-7-7-4-13 – 31

3-pointers: Eddleman 3, Woodward, Metzger, Putt. Rebounds: Claymont 18 (Doane 6), Garaway 16 (Schwartz 7). Total fouls: Claymont 14-12.

BOYS BOWLING

NEW PHILADELPHIA 2212, WEST HOLMES 2142

New Philadelphia: LaBiche 433, Henke 424, Fair 415. West Holmes: Worley 427.

SANDY VALLEY 2335, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2009

Sandy Valley: Warwick 143-192, Crowe 137-151, Peche 153, Hummel 183-150, Meighen 202-196. Central Catholic: Fadorsen 169-148, Montan 168-222, Breehl 124-104, Williams 164-140, Shull 128-128.

Baker games: Sandy Valley 156-190-164-147, Central Catholic 130-155-129-100.

CARROLLTON 2839, UNITED 2705

Tuesday

Carrollton: Green 268-170, George 158-130, Taylor 259-208, Johnston 156, Hutson 188-218, Eckinger 201. United: Combs 176-204, Bryan 179-224, Hoffee 225-189, Hawkins 174-180, Hively 174-213.

Baker games: Carrollton 191-200-247-245, United 178-203-196-190.

GIRLS BOWLING

SANDY VALLEY 2029, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1689

Sandy Valley: Delaney 181-170, Boyer 157-177, McLemore 158-174, Selby 150-130, Cordia 139-108. Central Catholic: S. Hayes 133-135, Ross 113-129, Fox 178-116, W. Hayes 93-82, Miller 134-111.

Baker games: Sandy Valley 109-114-124-121, Central Catholic 134-131-119-91.

CARROLLTON 2320, UNITED 1813

Tuesday

Carrollton: Greaves 148-206, Taylor 182-233, Bittaker 140-191, Mills 121, Elliott 174-167, Natcher 189. United: Frederick 168-158, Snogger 114-133, Gamble 153-124, Herold 148-130, Burton 138-101.

Baker games: Carrollton 258-149-162, United 147-129-170.

BOYS SWIMMING

DOVER 154, STEUBENVILLE 27

200 medley relay: Dover (Marshall, Tolloti, Ruegsegger, Peters) 1:54.12. 200 free: Baughman (D) 2:08.01. 200 IM: Lane (D) 2:01.76. 50 free: Tolloti (D) 26.17. 100 fly: Marshall (D) 1:01.34. 100 free: Lane (D) 49.53. 500 free: Tolloti (D) 5:42.30. 200 free relay: Dover (Lane, Baughman, Mohamed, Perkowski) 1:43.26. 100 back: Ruegsegger (D) 1:07.71. 100 breast: Marshall (D) 1:12.16. 400 free relay: Dover (Marshall, Peters, Tolloti, Ruegsegger) 3:43.08.

GIRLS SWIMMING

DOVER 183, STEUBENVILLE 79

200 medley relay: Dover (Durbin, Connare, Leeper, Wright) 2:03.66. 200 free: Perkowski (D) 2:08.83. 200 IM: Durbin (D) 2:28.54. 50 free: Perkowski (D) 26.93. 100 fly: Lane (D) 1:05.70. 100 free: Durbin (D) 59.52. 500 free: Leeper (D) 5:54.24. 200 free relay: Dover (Perkowski, K. Wright, A. Wright, Lane) 1:47.30. 100 back: Lane (D) 1:08.89. 100 breast: Couts (D) 1:30.47. 400 free relay: Dover (Schie, Noretto, Couts, Perkowski) 4:04.39.

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball

Steubenville at Dover, 7:30

Mount Vernon at New Philadelphia, 7:30

Bowling

Indian Valley at New Philadelphia (Boulevard Lanes), 4

Newcomerstown at West Holmes (Spare Time Lanes), 4

Conotton Valley at Canton Cent. Cath. (Strike Zone), 3:30

Wrestling

Dover, Barberton at Northwest, 6

Fairless, Triway at Tusky Valley, 6

West Branch at Carrollton, 7

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball

Steubenville at Dover, 7:15

New Philadelphia at Wooster, 7:30

Strasburg at Central Catholic, 7:30

Claymont at Garaway, 7:30

Indian Valley at Hiland, 7:30

Newcomerstown at Malvern, 7:30

Ridgewood at Tusky Valley, 7:30

Carrollton at Minerva, 7

Harrison Central at St. Clairsville, 7:30

Fairless at Triway, 7

Bowling

New Philadelphia (girls) at Lake, 4

Swimming

Indian Creek at Dover (Tuscarawas YMCA), 6

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

New Philadelphia at Steubenville, 5:30

Buckeye Trail at Newcomerstown, 7:30

Sandy Valley at Carrollton, 6:45

Girls Basketball

IVC Showcase at Hiland, all day

Canton Cent. Cath. at Carrollton, 2:15

Fairless at Minerva, 1:30

Bowling

New Philadelphia at OCC tournament (LuRay Lanes), 10 am

Wrestling

Indian Creek at Dover, 10 am

Sandy Valley, Harrison Central at Division III State Duals (at Barnesville), 10 am

Carrollton, Indian Valley at Division II State Duals (at Indian Valley), noon

Tusky Valley, Malvern at Division III State Duals (at Martins Ferry), 10 am

Ridgewood at Caldwell, 8 am

