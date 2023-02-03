ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Bemidji Police Respond to Suicidal Person at Holiday Gas Station

A man who was threatening suicide and a gunfight with officers in the parking lot at Bemidji’s Holiday Station store was safely taken into custody for treatment purposes on Sunday afternoon. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says the man originally called threatening suicide at his home but then walked...
BEMIDJI, MN
fox9.com

Snowmobiler killed in northern Minnesota crash

(FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a weekend crash near Brainerd, while another was seriously hurt in a separate incident on the same day. Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a reported snowmobile crash off 72nd Street SW in Bryon Township, about seven miles west of Nisswa.
BRAINERD, MN
WDIO-TV

Cass County Snowmobile crashes result in two injuries and one fatality

February 4th 2023 – HOME BROOK TWP – SNOWMOBILE CRASH RESULTS IN SERIOUS INJURIES. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported that on Saturday, February 4th 2023 at 11:39 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting of a snowmobile crash with injuries on the “Snoflea” Snowmobile Trail, in Home Brook Township, rural Nisswa MN.
CASS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Crossroads Youth Center in Grand Rapids Celebrates Relocation Anniversary

Teens face a lot of challenges in their everyday life as they’re learning to navigate life’s complex ups and downs, and that’s why it’s important for teenagers to have a space where they can express themselves and socialize with their peers. That’s where Itasca Youth for Christ’s Crossroads Youth Center program in Grand Rapids is hoping to step in.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
740thefan.com

Man suffers serious injuries in snowmobile crash

SEBEKA, Minn. (KFGO) – A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota Friday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in rural Wadena County. Emergency crews found the man laying next to his snowmobile. The...
WADENA COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

New Caribou Coffee To-Go Location Opens in Bemidji

Another Caribou Coffee location has recently opened its doors – or rather, its windows – in Bemidji. The drive-thru location has been operating for about a week and is already seeing how it can impact the Bemidji community. Whether it’s a cup of Joe in the morning or...
BEMIDJI, MN
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Hopen’s 6.82-pound walleye wins Park Rapids American Legion Fishing Derby

PARK RAPIDS, MN (KDLM) – 293 fishermen were entered in the 24th Annual American Legion Fishing Derby on Fish Hook Lake in Park Rapids on Saturday. Ken Hopen of Walker was the big winner, catching a 6.82-pound walleye. Harley Gummert of Motley caught the biggest bluegill at .45 pounds. DJ Lien of Barrett won the Perch division with a .56-pound perch. Jeremy Anderson of Nevis caught the largest rock bass at 1.08 pounds.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station

(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
CASS LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy