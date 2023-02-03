Exclusive interview: Annabeth Gish talks ‘Little Dixie,’ ‘Mayfair Witches,’ ‘Succession,’ and more

Read full article on original website
Latest DC News: James Gunn plays rumor Whack-a-Mole and ‘The Rock’ wraps his first project since leaving the DCEU
James Gunn continues to dominate the DC news cycle as the dust settles after DC Studios’ announcement of the “Gods and Monsters” slate for the soon-to-be-born new DC Cinematic Universe. But don’t expect Dwayne Johnson to be sitting by his phone waiting for the phone to ring. He’s definitely moved on.
Matthew McConaughey rumored to be joining a ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff
The Yellowstone Universe might be growing by one handsome Southern charmer, and the rumor mill has Dutton fans saying alright, alright, alright. That’s right, Matthew McConaughey might be the next high-brow actor to join Taylor Sheridan’s saga, and it’s almost like the idea was written in the stars.
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ paints a portrait of Joel’s brutality without turning him into John Wick
WARNING: The following article contains some spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us, Episode 4: “Please Hold My Hand.”. We’re officially four episodes in, and HBO’s The Last of Us is proving to be a thoroughly enjoyable and extremely faithful adaptation of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game franchise.
An Oscar-winning dark fantasy that got a reboot instead of a sequel inherits a fresh wave of admiration
The first two decades of the 21st Century were defined by the colossal number of YA literary adaptations being thrown into multiplexes with reckless abandon, with the misses dramatically outnumbering the hits. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events was one of the small exceptions to the rule, though, but still didn’t get a money-spinning franchise to call its own.
It sounds made up, but Matthew McConaughey really is voicing Elvis in an R-rated Netflix animated spy series
Admittedly, we’re not sure if any possible sequence of words could string together an opening paragraph more interesting than this headline; sure, we could crack a joke about Matthew McConaughey being hot on the heels of Austin Butler’s Grammy-nominated, Golden Globe-winning turn as the King of Rock, or throw in an anecdote about how Netflix is destined to cancel this one since it’s an animated series, but we’re instead just going to accept the fact that the world we live in, with all of its parody-worthy antics, can capture the imagination better than any piece of writing can.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Ben Affleck’s miserable time at the Grammys wins him praise for going full method as Bruce Wayne
If you thought that Ben Affleck winding down his tenure as the DCU’s canonical Batman was going to lead to a reduction in memes, then you are severely mistaken. Thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiling the slate for the franchise’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters last week, we can infer with the utmost certainty that The Flash is going to mark the end of the road for Batfleck. It’s a shame that we won’t see him headline a solo blockbuster, but he may well end up going down in the history books as the most underutilized Dark Knight there’s ever been.
Dwayne Johnson sat next to Ben Affleck at the Grammys with a DCU-shaped elephant in the room
Ben Affleck was transformed into yet another meme last night at the Grammy Awards, with the two-time Academy Award winning actor and producer looking so displeased to be there that many fans were convinced he actually went in character as Bruce Wayne, and not Jennifer Lopez’s husband. Even more...
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
RadarOnline.com has learned that Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up alone in her New York City penthouse. The 58-year-old former talk show host continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient
Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.
‘1923’ and ‘Yellowstone’ stars on telling Teonna’s painful but truthful story
Content advisory: This article contains discussion of the institutional abuse of Native children in residential schools; please take care while reading. Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is a story that embodies many things; one of the most important is Native American history and identity, told through several lenses and avenues of truth, experience, and heartache.
James Gunn may have ruffled some powerful feathers by trashing the first decade of the DCU
Not having any experience as a studio executive prior to be named as the DCU’s new overseer might prove to be beneficial in the long run for James Gunn, but it sounds as though his inability to hold back on sharing his unfiltered opinion may have ruffled a few feathers behind the scenes at Warner Bros.
The remake of a classic that led to sequels, spinoffs, and prequels rolls the dice to win big on streaming
When the Rat Pack first gathered together for the star-studded original all the way back in 1960, they couldn’t have imagined that the brand would still be widely-recognized and hugely popular to this day, with Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven the catalyst. Even though it’s been over 20...
Namor becomes the latest unjust victim of the Disney Plus ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ pivot
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first hit theaters in November of last year, Tenoch Huerta was instantly elevated into the pantheon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest-ever villains by many. The leader of the Talokan nation simply wanted to be left alone, but when he felt as though his...
It’s time to shut up and just look at Lizzo serving glam queen vibes at Grammys 2023
Lizzo continues to serve some of the strongest looks at every awards ceremony she goes to, and the 2023 Grammys are no exception. The artist has made a knack for dressing up for every occasion, as well as sporting some truly unreal looks for Halloween as well. Currently halfway to the elusive EGOT, she can afford to relax at this year’s Grammys after already copping several wins in the last few years. She’s more than just kept up appearances this year, with her giving an astonishing look that you’ve probably never anything like before.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ clip reveals a surprising development for Cassie Lang
Quite often, Marvel fans have to suspend disbelief in order to go on with enjoying a film; to wit, the super serum soldier in Captain America, the fact that Black Widow can fight with her hair all up in her face, the entire character of Thor — but one thing that viewers may also just have to get on board with is that so many characters appear to be super geniuses. That also appears to be the case for Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Does ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ feature any LGBTQ+ characters?
Hogwarts Legacy is just around the corner, and after it’s been unleashed upon the world, there’ll be plenty of Potterheads from all over cataloging and uploading character and story information to different websites and online wikis. As a standalone story, the new tale, crafted by developer Avalanche Software, won’t exactly provide any significant changes or updates to the series’ ever-expansive lore. In fact, the overarching plot is quite self-contained, and without giving any spoilers away, Hogwarts Legacy wraps up in such a way that future entries in the franchise, whether that be movies, books, or other games, could ignore it completely, should they choose.
Is Joel partially deaf in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’
The HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us has provided the platform with continuous all-time highs in the post-apocalyptic universe. Adapted from Naughty Dog’s videogame by the same name, The Last of Us is gaining the hearts of millions who were not previously knowledgeable about the world of the videogaming mogul. Albeit an adaptation, the show has been slowly adding details to the story aiming to aid the understanding of the complicated virus, pandemic, and its repercussions.
Rejoice! ‘The Last of Us’ episode five will premiere early, probably thanks to the Super Bowl
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from ‘The Last of Us’ episode four, ‘Please Hold My Hand’. If you’re anything like us, you’re absolutely dying to see the resolution to that cliffhanger ending to this week’s episode of The Last of Us. Well, fret not, because you won’t have to wait seven agonizingly long days for the fifth episode to drop.
