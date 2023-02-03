Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Hopen’s 6.82-pound walleye wins Park Rapids American Legion Fishing Derby
PARK RAPIDS, MN (KDLM) – 293 fishermen were entered in the 24th Annual American Legion Fishing Derby on Fish Hook Lake in Park Rapids on Saturday. Ken Hopen of Walker was the big winner, catching a 6.82-pound walleye. Harley Gummert of Motley caught the biggest bluegill at .45 pounds. DJ Lien of Barrett won the Perch division with a .56-pound perch. Jeremy Anderson of Nevis caught the largest rock bass at 1.08 pounds.
lptv.org
New Caribou Coffee To-Go Location Opens in Bemidji
Another Caribou Coffee location has recently opened its doors – or rather, its windows – in Bemidji. The drive-thru location has been operating for about a week and is already seeing how it can impact the Bemidji community. Whether it’s a cup of Joe in the morning or...
lptv.org
Crossroads Youth Center in Grand Rapids Celebrates Relocation Anniversary
Teens face a lot of challenges in their everyday life as they’re learning to navigate life’s complex ups and downs, and that’s why it’s important for teenagers to have a space where they can express themselves and socialize with their peers. That’s where Itasca Youth for Christ’s Crossroads Youth Center program in Grand Rapids is hoping to step in.
lptv.org
Bemidji Police Respond to Suicidal Person at Holiday Stationstore
A man who was threatening suicide and a gunfight with officers in the parking lot at Bemidji’s Holiday Stationstore was safely taken into custody for treatment purposes on Sunday afternoon. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says the man originally called threatening suicide at his home but then walked to...
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
lptv.org
Hazard Mitigation Plan for Crow Wing County Currently Awaiting State Approval
Crow Wing County Emergency Management is working to update their hazard mitigation plan, which contains a wide variety of historical hazard information and a series of mitigation measures and strategies that will help during storms, natural disasters, and other events in Crow Wing County. In the state of Minnesota, all...
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
fox9.com
Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station
(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
WDIO-TV
Cass County Snowmobile crashes result in two injuries and one fatality
February 4th 2023 – HOME BROOK TWP – SNOWMOBILE CRASH RESULTS IN SERIOUS INJURIES. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported that on Saturday, February 4th 2023 at 11:39 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting of a snowmobile crash with injuries on the “Snoflea” Snowmobile Trail, in Home Brook Township, rural Nisswa MN.
740thefan.com
Man suffers serious injuries in snowmobile crash
SEBEKA, Minn. (KFGO) – A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota Friday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in rural Wadena County. Emergency crews found the man laying next to his snowmobile. The...
trfradio.com
Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
