‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has its plot mercilessly picked apart as the tides continue to turn

Thanks to their status as part of the fantasy genre by extension, superhero movies are under no obligation to be tightly-plotted and impenetrably-structured masterclasses in narrative storytelling. Fans are more than happy to point out any storytelling deficiencies they see, though, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever having been shined under the spotlight since coming to Disney Plus.
A deranged R-rated martial arts fantasy epic survives a deadly betrayal on Disney Plus

Thanks to Disney’s increased stake in Hulu and acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Mouse House’s streaming service is becoming a hotbed of R-rated content from Hollywood’s past and present, but it’s Chinese fantasy epic True Legend that’s become the latest unexpected breakout success on the most family-friendly platform of them all.
Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient

Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.
Ben Affleck’s miserable time at the Grammys wins him praise for going full method as Bruce Wayne

If you thought that Ben Affleck winding down his tenure as the DCU’s canonical Batman was going to lead to a reduction in memes, then you are severely mistaken. Thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiling the slate for the franchise’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters last week, we can infer with the utmost certainty that The Flash is going to mark the end of the road for Batfleck. It’s a shame that we won’t see him headline a solo blockbuster, but he may well end up going down in the history books as the most underutilized Dark Knight there’s ever been.
Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism

One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
5 Marvel heroes who could become the next Ant-Man if Scott dies in ‘Quantumania’

As much as fans are excited for the incoming threequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is also getting the Marvel community kinda… well, antsy as there’s an ever-growing fear that Paul Rudd’s titular hero isn’t going to be making it out of this one alive. Not to diminish his prior accomplishments, but it’s fair to say that Kang the Conqueror, the Multiverse Saga’s big bad himself, is definitely the most fearsome opponent Scott Lang has faced across his MCU journey so far.
Jonathan Majors reveals the true meaning of ‘Quantumania’ in new ‘Ant-Man 3’ featurette

The clock is counting down to the fifth Phase of the MCU and the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next week, and it’s easy to grasp the stakes. For the first time, we’ll see the smallest Avenger face off with one of the biggest threats the comic book team ever faced, the time-traveling world conqueror from Earth’s distant future: Kang.
Every joke Ellie told Joel in episode 4 of ‘The Last of Us’ – Ellie’s joke book, explained

By now, it’s certainly no secret (or great surprise) that HBO’s eye-watering series The Last of Us continues to rise in popularity and leave viewers on the edge of their seats. As a result, it’s safe to state that HBO has found its new smash hit years after Game of Thrones came to a conclusion. Part of the show’s ever-growing success is definitely thanks to its leading stars in Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — who portray Joel Miller and Ellie Williams.
‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed

One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
Is Joel partially deaf in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’

The HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us has provided the platform with continuous all-time highs in the post-apocalyptic universe. Adapted from Naughty Dog’s videogame by the same name, The Last of Us is gaining the hearts of millions who were not previously knowledgeable about the world of the videogaming mogul. Albeit an adaptation, the show has been slowly adding details to the story aiming to aid the understanding of the complicated virus, pandemic, and its repercussions.

