How to up your RV food game - Tips on storage, cooking & more: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One problem many RV owners deal with is limited storage. It’s an issue that can impact multiple aspects of the RV Life experience. On this week’s episode of “Rocking the RV Life,” Jeff and Patti speak with the duo behind the YouTube channel “Jeff & Steff’s Excellent Adventure.” The couple shares their tips for maximizing counter and storage space as well as how to prepare meals that are both quick and tasty.
FREE Prom Dresses for Akron, Ohio Girls at Princess Night Project

Hey moms! I want to share a wonderful opportunity for the high school girls in our community. Altrusa International of Akron is hosting their annual Princess Night Project, where girls can choose the prom dress of their dreams for FREE!. This year’s event is taking place on March 11th at...
The Macaron Tea Room closing in Woodmere

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The second location of The Macaron Tea Room is closing almost exactly two years after it opened. The garden-themed tea room and bakery – which opened Feb. 12, 2021, on Chagrin Boulevard – is set to close on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to social-media posts.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
$3 million donation to further enhance planetarium at Cleveland Museum of Natural History

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Nathan and Fannye Shafran Foundation has given the Cleveland Museum of Natural History a $3 million gift to support renovations and technological upgrades to the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium. This gift to the Museum’s was made by the Shafran’s children and their spouses: Joe and Marla Shafran, Joan Shafran and Robert Haimes, and Paula Krulak.
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
