CLEVELAND, Ohio - One problem many RV owners deal with is limited storage. It’s an issue that can impact multiple aspects of the RV Life experience. On this week’s episode of “Rocking the RV Life,” Jeff and Patti speak with the duo behind the YouTube channel “Jeff & Steff’s Excellent Adventure.” The couple shares their tips for maximizing counter and storage space as well as how to prepare meals that are both quick and tasty.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO