Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Related
How to up your RV food game - Tips on storage, cooking & more: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - One problem many RV owners deal with is limited storage. It’s an issue that can impact multiple aspects of the RV Life experience. On this week’s episode of “Rocking the RV Life,” Jeff and Patti speak with the duo behind the YouTube channel “Jeff & Steff’s Excellent Adventure.” The couple shares their tips for maximizing counter and storage space as well as how to prepare meals that are both quick and tasty.
North Olmsted senior center offering new ‘Laugh and Learn with Staff’ programming
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Belying the adage about old dogs and new tricks, the North Olmsted Senior Center has announced a new educational program series that is drumming up interest among members. “It’s a program designed to have the members not only interact with staff and have fun, but also...
akronohiomoms.com
FREE Prom Dresses for Akron, Ohio Girls at Princess Night Project
Hey moms! I want to share a wonderful opportunity for the high school girls in our community. Altrusa International of Akron is hosting their annual Princess Night Project, where girls can choose the prom dress of their dreams for FREE!. This year’s event is taking place on March 11th at...
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
Cleveland’s Civil Rights Trail might be first in northern U.S.: The Wake Up for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. From the election of Carl Stokes as mayor of Cleveland to the creation of the Ludlow Community Association in Shaker Heights, Cuyahoga County played a major role in the movement for racial justice.
The Macaron Tea Room closing in Woodmere
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The second location of The Macaron Tea Room is closing almost exactly two years after it opened. The garden-themed tea room and bakery – which opened Feb. 12, 2021, on Chagrin Boulevard – is set to close on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to social-media posts.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Cleveland’s impound lot is overrun by stolen Kias and Hyundais: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The national trend that has Kias and Hyundais on the top of car thieves’ hit lists is playing out in Cleveland, where nearly half of the stolen vehicles recovered and brought to the city’s impound lot are one of the two brands. We’re talking about...
Four more teen bands pass the test to compete in the Final Exam of the 2023 Tri-C High School Rock Off
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Tri-C High School Rock Off announced the latest round of bands to earn spots to compete in the competition’s Final Exam to be held on Saturday, February 25, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. There were 10 bands competing in the second Rock...
$3 million donation to further enhance planetarium at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Nathan and Fannye Shafran Foundation has given the Cleveland Museum of Natural History a $3 million gift to support renovations and technological upgrades to the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium. This gift to the Museum’s was made by the Shafran’s children and their spouses: Joe and Marla Shafran, Joan Shafran and Robert Haimes, and Paula Krulak.
Drunken Cleveland driver crashes into Brooklyn business
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- More than a week after a drunken Cleveland woman crashed her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica into a Ridge Road building in Brooklyn, a business owner is picking up the pieces in hopes of rebuilding. The business, which was damaged Jan. 27, is Ortiz Art Drafts & Design LLC.
Should the Guardians entertain moving their outfield fences in or out? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ballparks in Toronto, Detroit and New York are moving their fences in for the 2023 season. Should the Guardians follow suit? Or would lowering the home run threshold on the 19-foot wall in left be a better option? With Cleveland’s pitching-dominant farm system, would moving the fences back make more sense?
Christine Libeg to fill vacancy on Avon Board of Education
AVON, Ohio -- The Avon Board of Education will appoint a new member at its Feb. 15 meeting. Christine Libeg will take over for Art Goforth, who resigned in December and has chosen to move on after 14 years of service on the board. Goforth said his daughters are older...
KeyBank announces $1.25 million for Greater Cleveland nonprofits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — KeyBank announced $1.25 million in funding on Monday that will go to support workforce development, education and diversity and inclusion efforts in Greater Cleveland. Through the KeyBank Foundation, funding will be sent to seven nonprofits in Northeast Ohio. KeyBank said in a press release that this...
Notable Clevelanders predict Super Bowl LVII between Philadelphia, Kansas City
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is the 10th annual year we have rounded up notable folks from various walks of life – media, sports, restaurant, business, entertainment and other worlds – to ask them who is going to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVII features Kansas City...
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
The Macaron Tea Room at Eton Will Permanently Close This Month
Broadview Heights will remain open
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
Cleveland budget proposal sets the stage for more robust, effective policing: editorial
Cleveland City Council members may be tempted to grandstand over Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 budget push to set the stage for improved Cleveland policing by wiping hundreds of vacant police positions from the slate. They should resist. The truth is that this is a pro-policing budget. Budgeting simply...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0