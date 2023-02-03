Read full article on original website
lptv.org
In Focus: Brainerd’s MN Makerspace Helping Entrepreneurs Make and Create with Wood
Minnesota Makerspace, located at the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd, is a studio for those wanting to make art through woodworking but whom might not have the proper tools to do so. The space allows members to enter with an idea and hopefully leave with a complete project. Minnesota Makerspace...
fox9.com
Humane Society rescues 56 animals from overcrowded conditions in Morrison County
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Animal Humane Society (AHS) is caring for dozens of animals that were rescued from unsafe living conditions in Morrison County. The society rescued 56 animals - including 20 dogs, 32 cats, two geckos, and two rats– from a space in Morrison County that was described as an "overcrowded, unsanitary environment." The animals ranged in age from a few months to more than 12 years old, said AHS in a Facebook post.
fox9.com
Snowmobiler killed in northern Minnesota crash
(FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a weekend crash near Brainerd, while another was seriously hurt in a separate incident on the same day. Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a reported snowmobile crash off 72nd Street SW in Bryon Township, about seven miles west of Nisswa.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
kvrr.com
Staples, Minnesota Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash When Track Becomes Dislodged
STAPLES, Minn. (KVRR) — A Staples, Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash late Saturday afternoon in rural Staples. Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff’s office was told about the crash just before 5 p.m. Deputies and first responders arrived to find family and bystanders performing CPR on an...
lptv.org
Hazard Mitigation Plan for Crow Wing County Currently Awaiting State Approval
Crow Wing County Emergency Management is working to update their hazard mitigation plan, which contains a wide variety of historical hazard information and a series of mitigation measures and strategies that will help during storms, natural disasters, and other events in Crow Wing County. In the state of Minnesota, all...
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
Mille Lacs County Deputy Arrests Prison Escapee
BAYVIEW (WJON News) -- A Deerwood man who escaped from a central Minnesota correctional facility was arrested following an incident in Mille Lacs County earlier this week. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy on a routine patrol came across a vehicle parked in the middle of Highway 27 near Bayview.
WDIO-TV
Cass County Snowmobile crashes result in two injuries and one fatality
February 4th 2023 – HOME BROOK TWP – SNOWMOBILE CRASH RESULTS IN SERIOUS INJURIES. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported that on Saturday, February 4th 2023 at 11:39 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting of a snowmobile crash with injuries on the “Snoflea” Snowmobile Trail, in Home Brook Township, rural Nisswa MN.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
