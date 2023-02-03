ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

fox9.com

Humane Society rescues 56 animals from overcrowded conditions in Morrison County

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Animal Humane Society (AHS) is caring for dozens of animals that were rescued from unsafe living conditions in Morrison County. The society rescued 56 animals - including 20 dogs, 32 cats, two geckos, and two rats– from a space in Morrison County that was described as an "overcrowded, unsanitary environment." The animals ranged in age from a few months to more than 12 years old, said AHS in a Facebook post.
fox9.com

Snowmobiler killed in northern Minnesota crash

(FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a weekend crash near Brainerd, while another was seriously hurt in a separate incident on the same day. Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a reported snowmobile crash off 72nd Street SW in Bryon Township, about seven miles west of Nisswa.
BRAINERD, MN
WDIO-TV

Cass County Snowmobile crashes result in two injuries and one fatality

February 4th 2023 – HOME BROOK TWP – SNOWMOBILE CRASH RESULTS IN SERIOUS INJURIES. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported that on Saturday, February 4th 2023 at 11:39 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting of a snowmobile crash with injuries on the “Snoflea” Snowmobile Trail, in Home Brook Township, rural Nisswa MN.
CASS COUNTY, MN
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

