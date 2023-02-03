Read full article on original website
Related
WKYC
Much warmer temps expected this week: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for February 6, 2023
We're in store for a weather roller coaster ride this week. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for February 6, 2023.
WKYC
Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
WKYC
Winning Powerball numbers with $700 million jackpot for February 4, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $700 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 52 winners. $100 prize: 109 winners. $14 prize: 1,570 winners.
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! PAWS Ohio visits 3News with Coco
This week, Public Animal Welfare Society (PAWS Ohio) visited 3News to show off Coco, a pit bull terrier that is up for adoption. Coco costs $350 from PAWS.
WKYC
Need for foster parents growing, teens are most in need
FINDLAY, Ohio — There are nearly 15,000 kids living somewhere other than their parents' homes all across the state, according to the state government. But, there are only 6,000 foster homes available. The disparity between these numbers is made even more impactful since there are 1,000 teenagers in Ohio...
WKYC
Should students and teachers be trained to administer Naloxone?
VIRGINIA, USA — Conversations are happening in school board meetings and behind closed doors across Northern Virginia, about Naloxone and opioids. During a school board meeting in Arlington Thursday night, board members and parents talked about whether or not all staff should be trained to use Naloxone and if students should also be trained.
Comments / 0