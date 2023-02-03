Read full article on original website
WSMV
South Nashville apartment burns 4 times in 5 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the fourth time in five years a fire destroyed an apartment building in the same South Nashville complex on Sunday night. The fire began around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night at the Hickory Creek Apartments off Vultee Boulevard. “I’m sitting on my laptop and I’m...
Barricade situation underway in Maury County
Tactical officers have surrounded a home on Rainier Drive off Due Lane.
WSMV
Witness: Man jumps from balcony to escape apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of families in South Nashville are without a home after their apartment building when up in flames overnight. The fire started around 10:15 p.m. at Hickory Creek Apartments on Vultee Boulevard. One neighbor credits people knocking on doors for saving their life. Witnesses said a man had to jump off his balcony to get away from the fire.
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
WSMV
Man arrested after fire breaks out at Lawrenceburg motel
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after a fire broke out at a Lawrenceburg motel on Sunday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Shawn Michael Buie, 49, of Lebanon, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of reckless endangerment. The Lawrenceburg...
WKRN
Barricaded man at Columbia home
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Bills introduced in the General Assembly would add a second state motto, more official state songs and call for redesign of the official state seal, among others. Here are the bills that have been filed. http://bit.ly/3YtNU40.
WSMV
Teddy bear made from late ‘Mammie’s jacket’ found at Goodwill
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teddy bear made from a grandmother’s jacket — found at a Goodwill in Cookeville — could soon be back in the hands of its family with the help of a Facebook group. Regena Moreno posted two photos of the teddy bear...
WSMV
68-year-old woman missing from Jackson County
GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a silver alert for a 68-year-old woman who went missing from Jackson County. Marsha Mosher is 5′2″, weighs around 170 pounds, has blond hair and green eyes and was last seen at her home on Saturday, according to officials.
Hickman County K9 dies following pneumonia diagnosis
On Friday evening, the Hickman County Sheriff's Office turned to social media "with great sadness and a heavy heart" to announce the death of K9 Austin.
TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Jackson County
A Silver Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Sunday after a Jackson County woman went missing.
WSMV
Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
WKRN
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette Street
Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 back to normal after wreck in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 eastbound is backed up after a wreck near mile marker 3. At 1:30 p.m., traffic was backed up from the wreck scene past Exit 1 to the state line. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the...
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
WSMV
Suspect charged in shooting attack of Green Hills walker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man charged early Sunday morning in the shooting attack of a Green Hills walker has several arrests for those type incidents in the past year, according to court records. Metro Police detectives charged Michael A. Green, 19, with attempted homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially...
Standoff ends in Columbia after man found dead inside bedroom of home
Columbia Police were on the scene of a standoff situation early Monday morning after a man fired shots at officers. The standoff ended at 3:20 p.m. when police made entry into the home.
Ditching the hospital for the med spa: Why nurses are switching up their profession
A big factor contributing to the success of med spas is nurses feeling the burnout and looking for something lighter.
wgnsradio.com
THANK YOU MPD Sgt. Tim Higgins
(MURFREESBORO) Thank you Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the people of Murfreesboro. Sgt. Higgins said, “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community. I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
