ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Four injured after a multi-car crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nT1Q_0kbC3Laz00

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department was sent to I-91 North for a multi-car accident on Friday.

Longmeadow police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, at approximately 1:18 a.m., the Longmeadow Fire Department, along with the Massachusetts State Police, Enfield EMS, and the East Longmeadow Fire Ambulance were sent to I-91 North for a multi-car accident.

Four victims were sent to local hospitals for their injuries, and the highway was closed due to the accident but is now reopened.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

5-car crash on I-91S in Hartford results in multiple injuries

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-car crash on I-91 South in Hartford led to multiple injuries on Sunday night and closed the highway for several hours. The incident began around 5:30 p.m. near exit 32A. State police said that a Subaru was traveling in the right center lane, a Toyota 4Runner was traveling in the […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured

Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed, 2 Kids Injured in East Brookfield Crash

A Massachusetts man is dead and two kids are injured after a rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield on Friday evening, authorities said. The East Brookfield Police Department received several 911 calls just after 5:45 p.m. reporting the single-car crash on Podunk Road, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in an email to NBC10 Boston.
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Massachusetts State Police search for missing Ware man continues

(WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts State Police and the Marlborough Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man. 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard, a Ware resident, has been missing since January 22 and went missing in Marlborough. On January 30, officials confirmed Allard was seen several days ago after leaving...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee electrical fire displaces resident

CHICOPEE – An electrical fire left one person displaced Saturday. The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Carter Drive. The resident was not home but Chicopee Fire Department emergency medical technicians spotted smoke coming from the house while returning from an ambulance call, said Fire Capt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
30K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy