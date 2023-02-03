Four injured after a multi-car crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department was sent to I-91 North for a multi-car accident on Friday.Longmeadow police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank
According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, at approximately 1:18 a.m., the Longmeadow Fire Department, along with the Massachusetts State Police, Enfield EMS, and the East Longmeadow Fire Ambulance were sent to I-91 North for a multi-car accident.
Four victims were sent to local hospitals for their injuries, and the highway was closed due to the accident but is now reopened.
Four victims were sent to local hospitals for their injuries, and the highway was closed due to the accident but is now reopened.
