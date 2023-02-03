Four injured after a multi-car crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department was sent to I-91 North for a multi-car accident on Friday.

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, at approximately 1:18 a.m., the Longmeadow Fire Department, along with the Massachusetts State Police, Enfield EMS, and the East Longmeadow Fire Ambulance were sent to I-91 North for a multi-car accident.

Four victims were sent to local hospitals for their injuries, and the highway was closed due to the accident but is now reopened.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

