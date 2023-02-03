Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
WGAL
Code Blue Alert issued in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services has issued a code blue alert as an arctic front drops temperatures in south-central Pennsylvania. Video list above: Extreme weather caught on camera. The code blue alert will remain in effect until Sunday at 8 a.m. According to...
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail makes 16 stops in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re a coffee and chocolate lover, you’re in luck! The Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail will be making 16 stops throughout Cumberland County this year. The chocolate and coffee tour began on Feb. 1 and will run through May 31....
abc27.com
Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Midstate
(WHTM) — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and if you are still trying to make plans for the day, we’ve got you covered. Whether your Facebook status is “in a relationship,” “single,” or “it’s complicated,” you deserve to celebrate Valentine’s Day, even if that means relaxing in your pajamas and binge watching your favorite show.
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
WGAL
Fatal Fire Overnight in York County
The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
abc27.com
Big Time Rush to bring 2023 tour to Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Big Time Rush, known for their popular television show that aired on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013, will be returning to Hershey this summer for their “Can’t Get Enough Tour.”. Big Time Rush performed at the GIANT Center in July of 2022 as...
abc27.com
Crash closes portion of US 30 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash closed a portion of US 30 in Franklin County on Monday afternoon. According to PennDOT, US 30 is closed in both directions between Mercersburg Road and Pioneer Drive. The latest information on the crash was released by PennDOT around 2:20 p.m. on...
abc27.com
Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to City of Harrisburg officials, everyone has vacated the premises of the homeless encampment located at the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Officials stated the focus will turn to setting up temporary fencing and extermination of rats. According to the City of Harrisburg, the...
abc27.com
Hersheypark releases ‘Wildcat’s Revenge’ ride simulation video
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark released a wild video on Saturday regarding their new roller coaster. On Saturday, the park released a computer-animated video of what Wildcat’s Revenge will look like to riders when it opens in the Summer of 2023. The ride is built using some of...
abc27.com
Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
WGAL
UPDATE: Townhomes damaged by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg just before 2 p.m. According to Jonathan House, first lieutenant at Silver Spring Fire Company, there were visible flames to the rear of one home on arrival.
abc27.com
Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.
abc27.com
Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More details have been released after a fire damaged a Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County on Friday night. The Upper Allen Township Fire Chief states that flames started at a mobile home about six feet behind the motel. From there, the fire spread throughout the building. Officials tell abc27 that over 30 people have been displaced, including the motel owner’s family, who lived in that mobile home.
abc27.com
Firefighters at Lancaster City structure fire
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Lancaster City. Lancaster City Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson says crews arrived to the 300 block of West Lemon Street and found a fire on the second floor of the building. Hutchinson says fire marshals are...
abc27.com
City of York Bureau of Health holding socks & sweats drive
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York-Bureau of Health in partnership with the York City School nurses, is sponsoring a Socks & Sweats Drive for the month of February. Children’s socks and sweatpants are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk and become wet from the elements, have accidents in school, or come to school without proper attire for the weather.
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
