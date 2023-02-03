ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

KCPD identify 26-year-old killed in Saturday 'cutting' homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide that occurred during the day Saturday. Just before noon, officers were called to the 3800 block of Bales on a reported cutting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 26-year-old Jesus Diaz-Deleon, suffering from apparent trauma wounds. EMS...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Double shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kensington Avenue. KCPD said a call came in regarding a shooting at 1:04 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a male and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City, Missouri police locate missing newborn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says it successfully located a missing newborn boy. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains open. KC police said early Monday afternoon that one-month-old Namir Hopkins went missing after last being seen with a 24-year-old woman, identified...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, they found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Panhandle Post

Police: Body exhumed in 46-year-old unsolved Kan. murder

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a cold case murder are asked the public on Friday for help in solving the case. On July 2, 1977, in the early morning hours, Overland Park Police responded to an anonymous call that a person had been severely injured, and needed assistance in a blue house near 87th and Lowell.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating homicide in 3800 block of Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Bales. Police responded to the report of a cutting at 11:53 a.m. KCTV will update this story when more information becomes available.
KANSAS CITY, MO

