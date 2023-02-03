Read full article on original website
Friday’s local scoreboard
Here is the Friday local scoreboard. MN-Duluth 70, MSUM 62 (women) MN-Duluth 87, MSUM 69 (men) Fargo Davies 106, Horace 69 (Mason Klabo of Davies, 47 points) Red River 75, Grand Forks Central 67 (OT) DGF 68, Barnesville 57. Hawley 75, Breckenridge 57. Central Cass 58, Grafton 53. Perham 63,...
Owner of small auto repair business in Fargo challenges city closing order
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The owner of a Fargo auto repair shop is launching a legal battle against the city’s demands that he shut down his business next month, or face heavy fines. John Bultman was told that he needs to close John’s repair, his tiny shop in...
NDSU Women’s Basketball Falls to South Dakota State
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team dropped an 82-54 decision to South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon at Scheels Center. The Bison (14-8, 8-4 Summit) got off to a fast start opening up a nine-point lead, 11-2, after Elle Evans drained a layup and free throw following a steal at the 8:31 mark. Taylor Brown then knocked down the fourth triple of the frame for NDSU to make the score 22-15 with 1:46 to play in the quarter. NDSU led after the first frame, 23-18.
Three local HS players were record-setting this weekend
(KFGO/KNFL) Three area high school basketball players broke school records this weekend. At Fargo Davies, sophomore guard Mason Klabo set a school record with 47 points as the Eagles beat Horace 106-69 on Friday night. Klabo added ten rebounds and six steals in the victory. He leads the EDC in scoring at 28.8 points per game, plus 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Klabo has scored 30 points or more five times this season as Davies leads the EDC with a 14-2 record.
41 for Mayo gives SDSU win over BIson
(NDSU Athletics) BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo scored 41 points to carry the Jackrabbits to a 90-85 win over the North Dakota State men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside Frost Arena. NDSU junior Grant Nelson led the Bison with 27 points and 15...
Hawks Soar Past Coyotes to Cap Off Road Swing
(UND Athletics) VERMILLION, S.D. – The North Dakota men’s basketball team capped off two weeks of road games with their fourth and final contest Saturday at the University of South Dakota. After a nail-biter in the first game between the two, the Hawks won decisively in this one 86-72. Matt Norman got his first start since December 12 against North Central and made the most of it as he led the Hawks once again with 21 points. B.J. Omot had one of his best games of the season as he scored 17 points and blocked five shots—the first Hawk to record five blocks in a game since Filip Rebraca blocked eight shots against Milwaukee on November 19, 2019.
