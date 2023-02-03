Read full article on original website
Related
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
NYC, Northeast bracing for ‘dangerous’ polar vortex, sub-zero temperatures
Time to dust off those hats and scarves, New Yorkers! Temperatures will plummet to the teens and single digits in the Big Apple this weekend, with sub-zero wind chills expected Friday night as part of an Arctic air mass that will pummel the Northeast with some of the coldest air it’s seen in five years. Upstate New York and New England will see wind chills between negative 40 and negative 50 degrees thanks to a polar vortex descending from the northwest. “We are going to end up getting a huge dip in the jet stream that is going to end up...
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Mount Washington Wind Chill Was 103 Degrees BELOW Zero
The arctic blast slamming the Northeast pushed the wind chill on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington to 103 degrees below zero—a record-setter. Just how cold is that? Well, the temperature on Mars today is about 81 degrees below, and someone without gloves on Mount Washington would get frostbite within a minute. Temperatures at the observatory will be in the minus 30s or minus 40s on Saturday but winds of 90 to 110 mph will make it feel much colder, Weather.com reported.Read it at Weather.com
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
New York to feel like a below-zero Arctic hell amid Northeast cold spell
New York will be hit with dangerously cold conditions this weekend, as an Arctic blast threatens most of the Northeast and puts residents in some areas at risk of getting frostbite in as little as three minutes. Temperatures in the Big Apple were already plummeting early Friday and expected to dip in the evening to a bitter 9 degrees with wind chills that could make it feel as low as negative 10 degrees, forecasters said. “This is the coldest air in several years in many parts of the Northeast, with temperatures not seen since 2016,” Fox Forecast Center meteorologist Christopher Tate told...
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
As 8 deaths are now connected to an ice storm in the South, New England will see its worst wind chills in decades.
( CNN ) - As the number of fatalities associated with an ice storm in the South increased to eight, dangerous wind chills as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit below zero are expected to pummel the Northeast.
Woman, 82, pronounced dead discovered alive at LI funeral home
A Long Island funeral home received a breathing 82-year-old woman on Saturday, despite being told she was dead, police said.
Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island
ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
WTKR
New Hampshire's Mount Washington is expected to reach wind chills of -100, as cold as it is on Mars
Dangerous wind chills are expected this weekend for much of the Northeast as cold temperatures and gusty winds will create dangerous conditions. In one area that is notorious for its ferocious winds, the wind chill could reach 100 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Mount Washington, New Hampshire,...
CBC News
Extreme cold warnings end across region, temperatures to rise overnight
After prompting thousands to seek shelter and authorities to cancel outdoor events, an extreme cold spell that passed through eastern Ontario and western Quebec has ended and the temperature is slowly rising across the region. The region had been under an extreme cold warning since Thursday evening, as a cold...
Quick burst of Arctic air to bring dangerously low temperatures to Northeast
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it’s still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
natureworldnews.com
Canadians Braces for Extreme Cold, Deep Freeze Until Next Week, Forecast Warns
Canadians would expect a blast of arctic air this weekend until next week, bringing colder to freezing temperatures. The challenging weather conditions could bring the coldest temperatures in Canada. The blast of colder air and waves of the polar vortex would contribute to the weather conditions. Although Canadians are used...
N.J. weather: Wind-chill alerts issued ahead of ‘dangerous’ Arctic blast, sub-zero cold
Bundle up, New Jersey! A brief, but potent, blast of frigid Arctic air is on the way, with temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters said. Making it worse will be strong wind gusts that could get as high as 40 to 45...
natureworldnews.com
Latest Weather Forecast: Rapid, Intense Blast of Arctic Air to Unleash in Northeast This Later Week; Forecast Warns of Extreme Cold
The intense and rapid blast of arctic air in the Northeast is expected to unleash colder weather, and temperatures will drop from Friday until the late weekend. Recent reports showed that portions of the Northeast suffered from heavy snow and freezing rain due to relentless winter storms. In the South,...
Polar vortex releases grip: From zero to 60 in days as Northeast warms up; Texas could get more severe weather
After a brutal cold snap, relatively mild weather and above-average temperatures could dominate forecasts for the next 10 days, AccuWeather said.
5 Ways To Protect Your Pet From Vicious Upstate Arctic Cold Snap
With dangerously cold temperatures taking hold across Upstate New York for the weekend, it's important to protect yourself from the elements. Temperatures tonight could range anywhere from -10 degrees all the way down to -30 in the Adirondacks. 30mph wind gusts will make it feel even colder, making frostbite possible...
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Comments / 0