Rhode Island State

KISS 104.1

Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
KISS 104.1

New York Will Spend $1 Billion to Revamp Mental Health Care

On Thursday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will spend $1 billion over multiple years to revamp the state's mental health care. According to a press release on Thursday, the plan includes $890 million in capital and $120 million in operating funds to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units for New Yorkers with mental illness.
KISS 104.1

9 Tips to Help Safely Heat Your Home in Upstate New York

While you're running to your thermostat to crank up the heat in your house, keep these tips in mind to avoid a potential disaster. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is once again reminding everyone the importance of heating safety this time of year. Even though it's the coldest between December and February, this is also when nearly half of all heating equipment fires happen.
KISS 104.1

$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York

If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

New York Represents at the 2023 Grammy’s

It's once again awards season. It's mind-boggling just how many award presentations there are. According to Deadline.com, in February, the awards season includes 16 award presentations and 2 film festivals, including the Grammy Awards on February 5th. March has 12 award presentations and 1 festival including the Academy Awards on...
NEW YORK STATE
KISS 104.1

Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
KISS 104.1

Did You Know New York Has its Own Weather Predicting Groundhog?

Punxsutawney Phil may get the big spotlight on Groundhog Day, but did you know Western New York has its own weather predicting groundhog?. According to a report by Adam Duke and Adam Gorski of WIVB, Dunkirk Dave has been predicting whether we'll have a long winter or early spring for over 50 years. And wouldn't you know it, Dunkirk Dave's predictions over the last 22 years have been a lot more accurate than Punxsutawney Phil's.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KISS 104.1

Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
ENDICOTT, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

