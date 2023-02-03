Read full article on original website
Related
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Do Pink Pigeons Exist Or Did Someone Dye This Bird Found In New York?
New York State is filled with beautiful, majestic and rare animals. From moose to black bear, fisher and fox you never know what you may encounter in the wild and maybe even in your backyard. Here is one that I am willing to bet you have never seen before, a pink pigeon.
New York Will Spend $1 Billion to Revamp Mental Health Care
On Thursday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will spend $1 billion over multiple years to revamp the state's mental health care. According to a press release on Thursday, the plan includes $890 million in capital and $120 million in operating funds to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units for New Yorkers with mental illness.
New York Bill Would Allow Cryptocurrency Payments to State Agencies
A New York bill currently in committee would allow New Yorkers to pay state agencies with cryptocurrency. The bill, if passed, "Establishes that state agencies are allowed to accept cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash as payment." Now I'll admit, I don't have a great understanding of...
8 States Where Twin Tier Residents Will Vacation To The Most
Ever since I entered the world of camping, my trips and vacations to other states outside of New York and Pennsylvania or out of the country have pretty much ceased. For almost 25 years, I have owned a travel trailer and have parked it at area campgrounds. It was the...
9 Tips to Help Safely Heat Your Home in Upstate New York
While you're running to your thermostat to crank up the heat in your house, keep these tips in mind to avoid a potential disaster. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is once again reminding everyone the importance of heating safety this time of year. Even though it's the coldest between December and February, this is also when nearly half of all heating equipment fires happen.
$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York
If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
New York Represents at the 2023 Grammy’s
It's once again awards season. It's mind-boggling just how many award presentations there are. According to Deadline.com, in February, the awards season includes 16 award presentations and 2 film festivals, including the Grammy Awards on February 5th. March has 12 award presentations and 1 festival including the Academy Awards on...
Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opens in Southern Tier
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the largest open-access fast charging station for electric vehicles is now open in the Southern Tier. In a press release on Tuesday, Governor Hochul announced that the 16-charger site at the Hancock Town Hall in Delaware County is now open. Governor...
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands
National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
Did You Know New York Has its Own Weather Predicting Groundhog?
Punxsutawney Phil may get the big spotlight on Groundhog Day, but did you know Western New York has its own weather predicting groundhog?. According to a report by Adam Duke and Adam Gorski of WIVB, Dunkirk Dave has been predicting whether we'll have a long winter or early spring for over 50 years. And wouldn't you know it, Dunkirk Dave's predictions over the last 22 years have been a lot more accurate than Punxsutawney Phil's.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0