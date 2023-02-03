ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided Meals

Row Hotel, the Times Square lodging where hundreds of Latin American migrants are being housed, has been the subject of many complaints regarding the meals New York City is serving them. The temporary residents are stating the meatballs are frozen in the middle and the pasta has spoonfuls of grease dripping from it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
KINDERHOOK, NY
What New York’s Laundry Detergent Ban Means for Some Popular Brands

The question of just how safe laundry detergents are has been hotly debated over the past few years. For instance, some say laundry pods are bad for the environment. Some even suggest detergents are one way clothing could be killing you. But the recent move by the state of New York escalates those concerns into law.
Attention, Upstate NY Shoppers! Walmart Removes Boots with Awful Insignia

Walmart is facing criticism for a brand of boots that they were selling on their online marketplace. The well-deserved backlash has caused the retailer to remove the product from their website, and now, they're attempting to contact the manufacturer of the product to figure out how this happened. Walmart Attempts...
Andrew Cuomo Boat Hunting After Making Millions Off of COVID Book

The disgraced ex governor likes motor boating? Who knew?. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic there was so much that we didn't know. It seemed like the officials in charge were almost as much in the dark as we were. None of us had been through anything like it. New York City was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in America and Andrew Cuomo was calling the shots. He first appeared to navigate the state through the pandemic with both common sense and confidence. His daily briefings kept New Yorkers informed and he quickly gained national attention. He even won an Emmy Award for those videos.
Buffalo NY
