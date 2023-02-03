ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Living cheap in Broward. Find out which towns have lowest monthly home rents

By Rebecca San Juan
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTVwg_0kbC0g2l00

Miami-Dade residents desperately seeking cheaper rents might want to move to Broward County, where the lowest home rentals in a variety of communities are well below $2,000 a month.

The Miami Herald identified several neighborhoods with the cheapest monthly rents in Broward in 2022, based on data compiled by Analytics Miami founder and real estate market analyst Ana Bozovic and the Multiple Listing Service.

Bozovic compiled all residential leases for last year and determined the median rent for each ZIP code in the county. Lauderdale Lakes had the best deal with a median rent of $1,680 a month, followed by pockets in Lauderhill, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Margate and Dania Beach.

Demand remained continuously high during the pandemic for these neighborhoods, so much so that these areas saw rent hikes ranging from $300 a month to $452 monthly between 2021 and 2022. The majority of inventory in the cheapest areas in these neighborhoods consist of studios, small townhouses or single-family homes and accessory dwelling units. These are places Broward’s working and middle-class often call home.

Rising interest rates and a looming recession are expected to eventually swing housing conditions even more in favor of renters in Broward County this year, said Sharon McLennon, a real estate agent with Splendor Realty Inc., an affiliate of Coldwell Banker.

“ We’re still dealing with sticker shock. Last year was crazy to look at rents,” McLennon said. “ Landlords are negotiating down rents. We’re now having those conversations. It’s not something we were doing last year.”

Here’s the rundown of areas where renters can find the cheapest home rentals in Broward:

▪ 1. Lauderdale Lakes

Median rent: $1,680 (ZIP code 33319)

Lauderdale Lakes landed on the map for more people over the past four years. The area borders the Florida Turnpike and sits in the heart of Broward County. Residents live within a 20-minute drive to most neighborhoods in the county. The area blossomed during the pandemic with more people looking for cheaper rents due to the uptick in cost of living. Seeing the residential movement, the area has delivered more music and cultural festivals in recent years.

▪ 2. Lauderhill

Median rent: $1,790 (ZIP code 33313)

Lauderhill slithers down the borders of Tamarac, Plantation and Lauderdale Lakes. It has easy access to the Florida Turnpike.

“T hat’s very convenient,” McLennon said. “Those are the things that I’m seeing that translate into more interest. People are saying it’s an affordable option let’s take a closer look.”

▪ 3. Hollywood

Median rent: $1,840 (ZIP code 33020)

Hollywood continues to boom with change and new development. This town offers apartments, small houses and accessory dwelling units. Renters here are a short bike ride or drive from the area’s Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

▪ 4. Fort Lauderdale

Median rent: $1,900 (ZIP code 33306)

As the biggest city in Broward County, residents here often live in studios or bungalows behind a single-family home.

“ It’s rubbing shoulders with astute neighborhoods. You’re close to the beach and ocean boulevard. It is a very beachy lifestyle. People aren’t looking for a lot of space,” McLennon said. “People are not going to spend a lot of time in their backyard. They are the ones on the bike heading to the beach or walking around. They are living in smaller units and enjoying the overall lifestyle.”

▪ 5. Pompano Beach, Margate, Dania Beach

Median rent: $1,950 (ZIP codes 33060, 33069, 33063, 33004)

Developers are flocking into some of these neighborhoods to flip properties, especially in Dania Beach, situated a little more than a mile from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Residents can still find inexpensive outings and beachside fun at places like the Pompano Beach Fisher Family Pier.

Comments / 2

Related
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike

Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone.  Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free ‘Classics by the Bay’ car show in Homestead

Rev up your engines and get in gear! On Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Homestead Bayfront Park and Marina, classic cars of all makes and models will be on display at the 17th annual Classics by the Bay classic car show. Event admission is free. The cost for parking is $7, via the Pay By Phone app or on-site Pay-Station.
HOMESTEAD, FL
tourcounsel.com

Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida

Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
SUNRISE, FL
cw34.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
foodgressing.com

South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20

As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
57K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy