Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
UND women beat South Dakota, 83-66
(UND Athletics) Grand Forks, N.D. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (13-9,6-6 SL) had a big win against the South Dakota Coyotes (11-13, 7-6 SL), 83-66. UND had six players in double digits and Juliet Gordon recorded her second double- double on the campaign. The win today brings NoDak back to .500 in Summit league play.
740thefan.com
Hawks Soar Past Coyotes to Cap Off Road Swing
(UND Athletics) VERMILLION, S.D. – The North Dakota men’s basketball team capped off two weeks of road games with their fourth and final contest Saturday at the University of South Dakota. After a nail-biter in the first game between the two, the Hawks won decisively in this one 86-72. Matt Norman got his first start since December 12 against North Central and made the most of it as he led the Hawks once again with 21 points. B.J. Omot had one of his best games of the season as he scored 17 points and blocked five shots—the first Hawk to record five blocks in a game since Filip Rebraca blocked eight shots against Milwaukee on November 19, 2019.
740thefan.com
Good samaritan helps prevent serious fire damage to home
GENTILLY, Minn. (KFGO) – The actions of a good samaritan in northwestern Minnesota helped prevent serious damage to a home Friday afternoon. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 82-year-old homeowner called at 2:30 p.m. to report a skid-steer on fire in an attached garage in Gentilly, about 10 miles east of Crookston.
Comments / 0