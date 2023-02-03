(UND Athletics) VERMILLION, S.D. – The North Dakota men’s basketball team capped off two weeks of road games with their fourth and final contest Saturday at the University of South Dakota. After a nail-biter in the first game between the two, the Hawks won decisively in this one 86-72. Matt Norman got his first start since December 12 against North Central and made the most of it as he led the Hawks once again with 21 points. B.J. Omot had one of his best games of the season as he scored 17 points and blocked five shots—the first Hawk to record five blocks in a game since Filip Rebraca blocked eight shots against Milwaukee on November 19, 2019.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO