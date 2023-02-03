ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

740thefan.com

41 for Mayo gives SDSU win over BIson

(NDSU Athletics) BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo scored 41 points to carry the Jackrabbits to a 90-85 win over the North Dakota State men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside Frost Arena. NDSU junior Grant Nelson led the Bison with 27 points and 15...
BROOKINGS, SD
740thefan.com

UND women beat South Dakota, 83-66

(UND Athletics) Grand Forks, N.D. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (13-9,6-6 SL) had a big win against the South Dakota Coyotes (11-13, 7-6 SL), 83-66. UND had six players in double digits and Juliet Gordon recorded her second double- double on the campaign. The win today brings NoDak back to .500 in Summit league play.
GRAND FORKS, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State men’s basketball contest will forever be remembered as “The Zeke Mayo Game”!. The sophomore took over, scoring 41 points to lead a come from behind 90-85 SDSU victory over the rival Bison. He also had five assists and a key steal that helped seal the victory in the final minute.
BROOKINGS, SD
740thefan.com

Three local HS players were record-setting this weekend

(KFGO/KNFL) Three area high school basketball players broke school records this weekend. At Fargo Davies, sophomore guard Mason Klabo set a school record with 47 points as the Eagles beat Horace 106-69 on Friday night. Klabo added ten rebounds and six steals in the victory. He leads the EDC in scoring at 28.8 points per game, plus 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Klabo has scored 30 points or more five times this season as Davies leads the EDC with a 14-2 record.
FARGO, ND
drgnews.com

Sports Scoreboard – Friday, February 3, 2023

Corsica-Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39. Sioux Falls Jefferson 70, Sioux Falls Christian 66. Corsica-Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 23. Sioux Falls 1 4, Oahe 3 (OT) Brandon Valley 4, Huron 1. Rushmore 8, Mitchell 2. Sioux Falls 2 3, Watertown 1. SD MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL. Winona State 74, Augustana 69.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
740thefan.com

Friday’s local scoreboard

Here is the Friday local scoreboard. MN-Duluth 70, MSUM 62 (women) MN-Duluth 87, MSUM 69 (men) Fargo Davies 106, Horace 69 (Mason Klabo of Davies, 47 points) Red River 75, Grand Forks Central 67 (OT) DGF 68, Barnesville 57. Hawley 75, Breckenridge 57. Central Cass 58, Grafton 53. Perham 63,...
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife

One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

After a three-year hiatus, MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The event returns in 2023 after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants that raised or donated at least $50 were given a commemorative T-shirt. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Honoree finds ‘home’ in Watertown Winter Farm Show

John K. Weismantel has been a behind-the-scenes fixture at the Watertown Winter Farm Show since 1983. This year, he will be honored during the 78th annual show, which takes place Feb. 8-11 at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, South Dakota. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce ag committee,...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Startup Sioux Falls opens downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home. Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus. The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose. Startup Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newsdakota.com

Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest

FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to overnight fire in northeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The first arriving crews arrived around 2:20 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed. The structure, located on East Hayes Place, collapsed inward shortly after Sioux Falls Fire...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

