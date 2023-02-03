Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
41 for Mayo gives SDSU win over BIson
(NDSU Athletics) BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo scored 41 points to carry the Jackrabbits to a 90-85 win over the North Dakota State men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside Frost Arena. NDSU junior Grant Nelson led the Bison with 27 points and 15...
740thefan.com
UND women beat South Dakota, 83-66
(UND Athletics) Grand Forks, N.D. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (13-9,6-6 SL) had a big win against the South Dakota Coyotes (11-13, 7-6 SL), 83-66. UND had six players in double digits and Juliet Gordon recorded her second double- double on the campaign. The win today brings NoDak back to .500 in Summit league play.
dakotanewsnow.com
“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State men’s basketball contest will forever be remembered as “The Zeke Mayo Game”!. The sophomore took over, scoring 41 points to lead a come from behind 90-85 SDSU victory over the rival Bison. He also had five assists and a key steal that helped seal the victory in the final minute.
740thefan.com
Three local HS players were record-setting this weekend
(KFGO/KNFL) Three area high school basketball players broke school records this weekend. At Fargo Davies, sophomore guard Mason Klabo set a school record with 47 points as the Eagles beat Horace 106-69 on Friday night. Klabo added ten rebounds and six steals in the victory. He leads the EDC in scoring at 28.8 points per game, plus 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Klabo has scored 30 points or more five times this season as Davies leads the EDC with a 14-2 record.
dakotanewsnow.com
Big time matchups highlight Sanford Pentagon Boys Basketball Heritage Classic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some terrific battles between ranked boys basketball teams in South Dakota highlighted a busy day of hoops at the Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Blake Thompson scores 21 to lead Tea over Class B’s 3rd ranked...
drgnews.com
Sports Scoreboard – Friday, February 3, 2023
Corsica-Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39. Sioux Falls Jefferson 70, Sioux Falls Christian 66. Corsica-Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 23. Sioux Falls 1 4, Oahe 3 (OT) Brandon Valley 4, Huron 1. Rushmore 8, Mitchell 2. Sioux Falls 2 3, Watertown 1. SD MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL. Winona State 74, Augustana 69.
740thefan.com
Friday’s local scoreboard
Here is the Friday local scoreboard. MN-Duluth 70, MSUM 62 (women) MN-Duluth 87, MSUM 69 (men) Fargo Davies 106, Horace 69 (Mason Klabo of Davies, 47 points) Red River 75, Grand Forks Central 67 (OT) DGF 68, Barnesville 57. Hawley 75, Breckenridge 57. Central Cass 58, Grafton 53. Perham 63,...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
KFYR-TV
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
dakotanewsnow.com
After a three-year hiatus, MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The event returns in 2023 after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants that raised or donated at least $50 were given a commemorative T-shirt. The...
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
agupdate.com
Honoree finds ‘home’ in Watertown Winter Farm Show
John K. Weismantel has been a behind-the-scenes fixture at the Watertown Winter Farm Show since 1983. This year, he will be honored during the 78th annual show, which takes place Feb. 8-11 at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, South Dakota. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce ag committee,...
As Seen In Sioux Falls: 41st Street Diverging Diamond Update
Heads up! As South Dakota heads closer to Spring, it won't be long before work on the 41st Street and Interstate 29 diverging diamond interchange ramps up again in Sioux Falls. Crews worked hard in 2022 and made significant progress on widening 41st Street to three lanes from the interstate...
KELOLAND TV
Startup Sioux Falls opens downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home. Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus. The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose. Startup Sioux...
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to overnight fire in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The first arriving crews arrived around 2:20 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed. The structure, located on East Hayes Place, collapsed inward shortly after Sioux Falls Fire...
